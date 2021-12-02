North Carolina man killed in tractor-trailer accident in Henrico

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A North Carolina man died in a single-vehicle crash on I-295 in Henrico County on Monday.

At 11:15 p.m. on November 29, Virginia State Police responded to reports of a crash on southbound I-295 near the 20 mile-marker.

A 2014 Volvo VNL tractor-trailer was traveling south in the center lane when it lost control and overturned. It then slid off the right side of the road.

The driver was identified as Douglas J. Irwin, 41, of Cary, N.C. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Irwin was wearing a seatbelt.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

