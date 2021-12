Los Angeles confirmed the presence of omicron on Thursday, taking the number of cases of the new coronavirus variant in the country to ten.The Los Angeles County officials announced that one person who had travelled from South Africa to LA before Thanksgiving has tested positive for the highly transmissible omicron variant.The official said that the person was kept in isolation and is showing improvement in his symptoms without any medical care.This comes as New York City Mayor, Bill de Blasio, announced that there were five cases of the omicron variant in the state. He urged people not to panic.Mr Blasio...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO