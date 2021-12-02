A Fierce Love by Angela Rieck

When life gives you lemons, you can either make lemonade or sonically superb anthems that speak to an entire generation. That may not be exactly how the old adage goes, but it’s exactly what up-and-coming rapper Pap Chanel is doing. Hailing from Milledgeville, Georgia, the Gen Z musician is taking the world by storm through her unique sound, particularly in the way she affirms young women who identify as country girls. For Pap Chanel, the drive to advocate for this particular subculture is rooted in its lack of representation in the rap scene at the moment.

