A Fierce Love by Angela Rieck

By Angela Rieck
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen I tell people that love does not end with death, I often get a skeptical look. But when I ask if they still love their mom; I see the nod of understanding. Most of us love our moms in perpetuity. Because they loved us so deeply. From the moment we...

blavity.com

Introducing Pap Chanel: The Country Girl Of Our Dreams

When life gives you lemons, you can either make lemonade or sonically superb anthems that speak to an entire generation. That may not be exactly how the old adage goes, but it’s exactly what up-and-coming rapper Pap Chanel is doing. Hailing from Milledgeville, Georgia, the Gen Z musician is taking the world by storm through her unique sound, particularly in the way she affirms young women who identify as country girls. For Pap Chanel, the drive to advocate for this particular subculture is rooted in its lack of representation in the rap scene at the moment.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
TVShowsAce

Lawson Bates’ Fiancée Tiffany Espensen Shares Exciting Wedding News

The wedding bells are getting closer for Lawson Bates and Tiffany Espensen! The Bringing Up Bates stars are getting married soon, so it looks like wedding planning is underway, according to an update from Tiffany. Fans are very excited to see all of their wedding plans come together for their big day. While there aren’t too many details about the upcoming nuptials, Tiffany has made a huge decision.
RELATIONSHIPS
Mercer Island Reporter

Youth with arthritis possesses a light, confidence and fierceness

Emma Christofferson’s eighth birthday on Dec. 12 was already going to be special. That day will be even more meaningful for the Mercer Island youngster when she stands strong as the Youth Honoree for the 2021 Jingle Bell Run to support awareness for arthritis at the Green Lake Aqua Theater in Seattle.
MERCER ISLAND, WA
Andermas by Jamie Kirkpatrick

Today—November 30—is St. Andrew’s Day. In Scotland, it’s celebrated as Andermas, Scotland’s official National Day and the first day of my ancestral homeland’s winter festival which also includes Hogmany (New Year’s Day) and Burns Night (the annual celebration of the birthday of Scotland’s favorite poet, Robert Burns, on January 25). But wait a minute: how did Andrew end up as Scotland’s patron saint? Wasn’t he Simon Peter’s brother, a humble Jewish fisherman eking out a living on the Sea of Galilee in a dusty corner of the Roman empire called Palestine?
SOCIETY
Staged Readings of “The Chevy’s at the Levee” at Church Hill Theatre

Proudly announces the premiere of the staged reading of The Chevy’s at the Levee, the latest script by Chestertown playwright Earl Lewin. Performances of Chevy will be held at Church Hill Theatre on Friday, December 10 and Saturday, December 11 at 8 PM, with a Sunday, December 12 matinee at 2pm. This is a non-ticketed event. Proof of vaccination and masks are required. Donations to the Theatre are appreciated.
CHURCH HILL, MD
Mid-Shore Philanthropy: A Chat with MSCF’s Buck Duncan

To give some kind of perspective about the current status of the Mid-Shore Community Foundation, it might be helpful to keep in mind that it has taken Washington College 339 years to reach an endowment of roughly $250 million. When Buck Duncan arrived as president of the five-county community foundation in 2013, its total assets were $30 million. In 2021, that number has reached $125 million.
TALBOT COUNTY, MD
Looking at the Masters: Giotto

Italian artist Giotto di Bondone of Florence (c1267-1337) is considered by art historians to be the most significant artist of his time. They credit him with bringing the art of the Middle Ages into the Renaissance. All of the great Renaissance artists of the next centuries, from Masaccio to Michelangelo, studied Giotto’s paintings intensely. Among his most significant works are his frescoes in the Arena Chapel in Padua, Italy.
VISUAL ART
Glittermoon Vintage Christmas Returns to the Trippe Gallery

The Trippe Gallery is excited to bring Glittermoon Vintage Christmas artful holiday pieces back for the month of December. Based in Richmond, Virginia, Glittermoon Vintage Christmas’ unique designs are made from ornaments and decorations of yesteryear. Searching high and low for the most unusual, beautiful, and truly special ornaments and...
Qlarant Donates iPads to BAAM in Easton

Dr. Molly Burgoyne-Brian, Vice Chair of Qlarant Foundation, presented Dina Gomes Daly, LCSW, MSW, Executive Director of Building African American Minds (BAAM) with 5 gently-used, iPad devices and covers. According to their website, “the purpose of this program is to identify first grade African American males at risk for failure. We aim to recognize and address socioeconomic barriers that inhibit their ability to learn effectively and provide academic enrichment in a safe, caring, and structured environment. The organization added BAAM for Girls in 2021 with the goal of teaching girls to think for themselves. “We value self-worth, integrity, and intelligence.” (www.baamboys.com)
EASTON, MD
fox5dc.com

The Good Word: Angela Birchett and Regina Belle

WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - Angela Birchett and Regina Belle join us on THE GOOD WORD podcast!. They’re starring in Kirk Franklin’s A GOSPEL CHRISTMAS out Saturday on Lifetime TV and they can SANG. !!! We talk faith, Hollywood and navigating the pandemic. Plus, what it was like working with...
CELEBRITIES
kwbu.org

Baylor Connections - Angela Gorrell

Amidst the joy of the holiday season, many dealing with loss or trauma in their own life feel grief. Angela Gorrell, assistant professor of practical theology, experienced that type of dichotomy in her own life. While studying joy at the Yale Center for Faith and Culture, her family suffered a string of tragedies that led to her to question what it means to find joy in the midst of suffering. Her new book, The Gravity of Joy: A Story of Being Lost and Found, walks readers through those struggles and what she learned in the process. She takes listeners inside that journey and offers insights on joy in this Baylor Connections.
RELIGION
Letter to Editor: You often Saw Him, but didn’t Know Him

Louis Timmerman passed away last month. Not many people knew Louis but they often saw him as he biked every day from Royal Oak to Graul’s grocery or Easton, with plastic grocery bags hanging from his handle bars. We were fortunate to live near Louis and became good friends. A quiet, unassuming man on a bike, his wisdom and kindness was not evident to those who passed by as he rode down St. Michaels Road.
EASTON, MD
Literary Hub

One in Me I Never Loved

The following is excerpted from Carla Guelfenbein's novel, The One in Me I Never Loved. Guelfenbein is the author of five other novels, including Contigo en la distancia, which won the Alfaguara prize, and a number of short stories. Her work has been translated into 14 languages. Neil Davidson is a columnist, essayist, and translator. He has published collections of his columns, and El ceño radiante, a biographical study of Gerard Manley Hopkins. Originally from the UK, he now lives in Chile.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
thefoothillsfocus.com

Opinion: A day a 5-year-old will never forget

It has come and gone again, that day remembered from so long ago. And with each passing year, the date stirs memories of what was and what might have been. It was a warm day for Nov. 22, 1963. The 5-year-old yearned for snow. The boy had been brought by...
KIDS
Spy Exit Interview: Looking Back with ESLC’s Rob Etgen

The Spy has been doing our long-form “Exit Interview” series for more than ten years now as part of our contribution to the oral history of the Mid-Shore region. Catching unique individuals as they end their prominent roles on the Shore is our particular way to honor and take note of their remarkable contributions and preserve the local history of those accomplishments.
AGRICULTURE

