A Fierce Love by Angela Rieck

Dr. Molly Burgoyne-Brian, Vice Chair of Qlarant Foundation, presented Dina Gomes Daly, LCSW, MSW, Executive Director of Building African American Minds (BAAM) with 5 gently-used, iPad devices and covers. According to their website, “the purpose of this program is to identify first grade African American males at risk for failure. We aim to recognize and address socioeconomic barriers that inhibit their ability to learn effectively and provide academic enrichment in a safe, caring, and structured environment. The organization added BAAM for Girls in 2021 with the goal of teaching girls to think for themselves. “We value self-worth, integrity, and intelligence.” (www.baamboys.com)
Comments / 2