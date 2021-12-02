Meals fill food need on weekends

Bags filled with food await delivery to the Community Soup Kitchen of Wilson County through the Meals on Wheels that Heals home mission program.

Former Wilson police chief Thomas Hopkins is collaborating with his church, Jerusalem Grove Primitive Baptist, to produce food bags for the Community Soup Kitchen of Wilson County to pass out.

The bags are given out on Fridays to provide food for needy residents while the soup kitchen is closed on the weekends.

Hopkins said his mother, Reba Louise Hopkins, who was president of the church’s home mission program, inspired the project.

“Ever since I can remember, Jerusalem Grove Primitive Baptist Church’s home mission program has always helped those in need in our church and community,” Hopkins said. “The home mission program was near and dear to my mother’s heart.”

Hopkins retired from the Wilson Police Department on June 1 following 26 years of service.

“Many of our law enforcement officers and police department personnel wanted to assist with providing food to those in need in the community, so we came together and not only expanded the Meals on Wheels that Heals program with the soup kitchen,” Hopkins said.

The church’s home mission is providing money and food to support the weekly food bag deliveries to the soup kitchen, he added. Food is also brought in from donations and drives.

“Our citizens are so generous in their giving, and we thank our Lord Jesus Christ for each and every donation and food bag,” Hopkins said. “In addition to our citizens, faith-based community, businesses and social group donations, Wilson Police Department personnel sponsor food drives throughout the year that supply the food pantry.”

Hopkins said food bags are prepared and delivered to the soup kitchen on Railroad Street every Friday morning.

“Weekly food bags ensure that citizens who eat at the soup kitchen during the week will have food to eat through the weekend and on holidays,” Hopkins said.

Hopkins said his successor, Chief Scott Biddle, has led the police department’s effort to participate in the Meals on Wheels that Heals home mission program with the church.

“I believe in my heart serving and helping others in any capacity we can is what Jesus Christ has called us to do,” Hopkins said. “I know that being obedient to God pleases him and makes my mother and father, Thomas Hopkins Jr., proud.”