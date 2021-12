Interim Dean Shih-Fu Chang and Vice Dean for Undergraduate Programs Barclay Morrison sent an email detailing a new P/D/F policy for SEAS students. In an email sent to SEAS students today, Interim Dean Shih-Fu Chang and Vice Dean for Undergraduate Programs Barclay Morrison announced that SEAS students will have until December 13—the last day of classes—to exercise a new Pass/D/Fail option for one class. There will be no restrictions on the type of course a student can Pass/D/Fail, and students will have until January 28 to choose to uncover the grade for the class taken Pass/D/Fail.

COLLEGES ・ 3 DAYS AGO