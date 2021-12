GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio — On the outside, it looks like just another middle-class house in Garfield Heights. Inside, is a family story. “When you talk about what this home means to us, you really have to think about my dad,” Kathina Vauss told 3News Investigates. “My dad was a caring, loving person and even when he had his challenges, his mission was to keep us together.”

