Duchess Meghan wins legal battle against UK tabloid

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have faced intense scrutiny from the British tabloids for years. While the couple had ignored most of the sensational articles published about them, they finally had enough when U.K. tabloid the Mail on Sunday published parts of a private letter the Duchess of Sussex sent to her estranged father, Thomas Markle, in a series of articles in February 2019. That October, Meghan filed a lawsuit against the newspaper’s publisher, Associated Newspapers, for invading her privacy. The court battle dragged on for years until Dec. 2, 2021, when the Court of Appeal in London ruled in Meghan’s favor. The Duchess’ reaction to her legal victory was so powerful.
