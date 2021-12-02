How to Look & Feel Great this Holiday Season

Whether you want an outlet for creative experimentation or 20 minutes each morning to carve out some normalcy in the midst of a global pandemic, makeup has served a different purpose for each of us over the last two years and continues to do so. I believe that the role of makeup was redefined during the pandemic. When we were all initially asked to stay home, it seemed intuitive that the beauty industry would suffer, but this was not the case. As social distancing, mask mandates and WFH business models have emerged, we have seen makeup become a hobby or even a lifeline instead of another monotonous step in your morning routine. Rather than being a way to signal to others that we are pulled together and ready for the day, doing our makeup has become a way to signal this to ourselves. I have always believed that makeup is about more than just looking good, it is about feeling good too, and the last two years have definitely shown how makeup can be used to empower rather than impress.

