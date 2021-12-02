Ceremonial Fashion Shows

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleMiami hosted Louis Vuitton's Virgil Was Here show in honor of the late designer. The fashion show was live-streamed worldwide and opened with Abloh's words: "I've been...

New York Post

Inside fashion designer Virgil Abloh’s private life with wife Shannon

For many in the fashion world Virgil Abhol, 41, was a maverick, a fashion outsider who shot to fame for his headlining-making catwalks. Dubbed the “Karl Lagerfeld for millennials” he climbed from relative obscurity to the top of his game. He was down with the coolest kids, hanging out with best friend Kanye West, “crashing” fashion weeks, disrupting the industry and founding one of the world’s hippest streetwear brands, Off-White — a label which became as famous for its designer hoodies and t-shirts as its huge social media following. In 2018 he became the first African-American artistic director for French fashion house Louis Vuitton menswear.
Footwear News

French First Lady Brigitte Macron Stands Tall in Black Ankle Boots & Chic Gray Suit for Anti-Bullying Campaign

Brigitte Macron stood tall in a sleek pair of ankle boots on Wednesday in Paris while fulfilling her duties. The French first lady was outfitted in a gray suit accessorized with a matching bag. The former educator’s pair elevated her outfit with a staple cold weather style, while creating a streamlined appearance with her trousers that cut above the ankle. The boots featured a square toe and a nearly 3-inch block heel. It would be no surprise if the brand was Louis Vuitton, as the label is in frequent rotation in her wardrobe — she also counts Vuitton designer Nicolas Ghesquière as...
WWD

Virgil Abloh’s Final Mercedes-Benz Collaboration Revealed in Miami

Click here to read the full article. LONDON — Mercedes-Benz revealed its latest and final collaboration with Virgil Abloh, a Mercedes-Maybach electric show car, during Art Basel Miami Beach on Wednesday with an installation paying homage to the late designer, who passed away last Sunday due to a rare, aggressive form of cancer, cardiac angiosarcoma. The brand said that following the wishes of Abloh’s family, the installation is open to the public at the Rubell Museum in Miami on Wednesday and Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. The first hour on the first day is opened exclusively to students from local design...
Louis Vuitton
Virgil Abloh
Virgil Abloh, Pioneer Fashion Designer, Dead At 41

Fashion designer Virgil Abloh, the founder of the Off-White luxury fashion label and the first Black artistic director of Louis Vuitton's menswear, died Sunday (November 28) after a private battle with cancer, according a statement shared on Louis Vuitton's verified Twitter account. "LVMH, Louis Vuitton and Off White are devastated...
Cosmopolitan

Celebrities React to Designer Virgil Abloh’s Death By Sharing Emotional Messages

On Sunday, November 28, designer Virgil Abloh passed away at 41 years old. A statement posted to his Instagram page announced he was battling a rare, aggressive form of cancer called cardiac angiosarcoma. “He chose to endure his battle privately since his diagnosis in 2019, undergoing numerous challenging treatments, all while helming several significant institutions that span fashion, art, and culture,” it read.
Footwear News

Pamela Anderson Stuns in Black Maxi Dress & Matching Pumps at Launch Party for Son’s Clothing Line

Pamela Anderson is a proud mom at The Webster in Los Angeles on Thursday. The 54-year old icon looked flawless in black maxi dress with matching pointed pumps, while she supported her eldest son Brandon Thomas Lee for the launch of his preppy clothing line called Swingers Club Capsule Collection. The brand’s pastel chinos, polo shirts, varsity jackets, and corduroy baseball caps were all on display at the party. He kept the ’90s style in the family while celebrating at the fashion boutique, with a white T-shirt, baggy light-wash jeans with a silver chain, a bright blue “Rock And Roll” trucker cap,...
Vulture

Virgil Abloh’s Life Celebrated In Final Louis Vuitton Runway Show

Louis Vuitton paid tribute to fashion icon Virgil Abloh, founder of Off-White and the artistic director of LV’s menswear collection, by hosting his final runway show “Virgil Was Here” in Miami. The show featured Abloh’s Spring-Summer collection, honoring the late fashion designer’s contributions to the brand. Attendees included Ye, Kim Kardashian, North West, Pharell, and Bella Hadid. Abloh served as the creative director for Ye’s DONDA creative agency and helped create the album covers for “My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy” and “Yeezus”; Ye dedicated his latest Sunday Service performance to Abloh by having the Sunday Service choir perform “Easy On Me” by Adele. Rappers Offset, Quavo, and Kid Cudi walked on the runway during the presentation; Cudi walked in Abloh’s first Louis Vuitton show back in 2018 and the two frequently collaborated together on Cudi’s evolving style and merch.
Footwear News

Winnie Harlow Commands Attention In Yellow Quilted Bandeau & Skirt With Hidden Heels at Fashion Awards 2021

Winnie Harlow made sure to make her presence known tonight as she attend the 2021 Fashion Awards at the Royal Albert Hall in London. For one of the biggest nights on the British style agenda, Harlow arrived on the red carpet wearing a daring three-piece ensemble. Just like a model would, she confidently posed in one of the most striking looks of the night. The Canadian model made sure to dress for the temperature and the occasion. Harlow’s three-piece outfit consisted of a padded bandeau complete with a long skirt that covered her pumps. She completed the monochromatic look with some puffy...
wmagazine.com

Virgil Abloh, Louis Vuitton Menswear Designer, Passes Away at 41

Virgil Abloh, the designer who set out to disrupt fashion and reached some of its highest peaks in the process, has passed away at the age of 41. According to a statement released by Louis Vuitton Moët Hennessy, Abloh had been privately battling cancer for years, a fact not publicly known. Coming to prominence thanks to his close working relationship with Kanye West, whom he met when they both had internships at Fendi in 2009, Abloh founded his own Milan-based label, Off-White, and in 2018 was named artistic director of Louis Vuitton’s menswear. He remains one of the few Black designers to ever occupy the top position at a major Parisian fashion house.
Footwear News

Zaya Wade Models a Chic Gray Tory Burch Suit & Square-Toed Leather Heeled Boots

Zaya Wade is a fashion icon in the making. And it only makes sense when you consider that she is the daughter of Dwyane Wade and her step-mother is Gabrielle Union. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zaya Wade (@zayawade) In her latest Instagram carousel post, the 14-year-old gave major fashionista vibes as she posed for pictures, where she’s seen wearing a sleek dark gray suit by Tory Burch. The ensemble consisted of a vest and pleated trousers. She styled her hair in knotless braids, but curled the ends. She accessorized her look with silver jewelry, which included hoop...
Footwear News

Lori Harvey Brings a Pop of Party to Biz-Chic Outfit With Semi-Sheer Sparkly Top and Strappy Sandals to Valentino’s Art Basel Event

Lori Harvey put a glam twist on business attire yesterday at the Valentino Party Collection at the Rubell Museum in Miami. The stepdaughter of Steve Harvey suited up in sparkles for the event. She sported an ivory white-colored oversized blazer that draped down her legs. She paired the jacket with a matching miniskirt that featured the same stitch material. The star brought a pop of party to the ensemble with her top. The shirt featured a semi-sheer sequin fabric with a sparkle-coated neckline. The 24-year-old kept it simple with accessories. For jewelry, she wore a pair of rectangular sparkle-covered dangly earrings. She...
Vogue

Dua Lipa’s Black Maximilian Dress Proves That Quiet Elegance Always Wins At The Fashion Awards

If the Fashion Awards paid tribute to services to young designers, Dua Lipa might well have walked away with a statuette for her commitment to wearing up-and-coming brands. The Vogue cover star, who this year reinvented herself as the poster girl for emerging talent thanks to her stylist Lorenzo Posocco’s eye for the next big thing, called upon Maximilian Davis to create her a custom look for the industry celebration.
Complex

Coach Rolls Out Its Ski Collection With Star-Studded Campaign

Coach is hitting the slopes this holiday season. Earlier this week, the American luxury house introduced its Coach Ski collection, a nostalgia-heavy range made up of winter-ready staples for both men and women. The pieces include everything from shearling outerwear and knitted sweaters to puffer snow boots and ski pants to signature canvas handbags and organic cotton tees—all of which were inspired by vintage designs found in Lake Placid and the Adirondacks.
Indiana Daily Student

COLUMN: Androgynous clothing is on the rise in the fashion industry

Clothing is our chosen skin. It communicates the most fundamental aspects of who we are as individuals. Yet fashion is one of the biggest sources of gender assignment. The reality is, most popular brands still categorize their merchandise in two heteronormative categories: men’s and women’s fashion. For those who don’t identify with what society has deemed traditionally “masculine” or “feminine,” the opportunities to fully express oneself through clothing are limited.
Vogue

See Inside The 2021 Fashion Awards

It was the real-life return of one of the biggest nights in Britain’s fashion calendar following 2020’s digital ceremony, but there was a sombre note to the 2021 Fashion Awards at the Royal Albert Hall on 29 November, with the industry still reeling from the news of Virgil Abloh’s untimely death the previous day. British Vogue’s Edward Enninful paid tribute to Abloh, who passed away aged 41 after a long private battle with a rare form of cancer, in a speech on the night. “The impact of his work cannot be overstated,” said Enninful, who was himself honoured as a Leader of Change at the ceremony. “Your legacy as a true force for change will shine on. Rest in power, my friend. Fashion is a lesser world without you in it tonight.”
Vogue Magazine

How Gabrielle Union—And Her Neon Valentino Gown—Stole the Show at The Fashion Awards

If one person stole the show at Britain’s The Fashion Awards, it was Gabrielle Union. The actress’s neon Valentino Haute Couture look, with its vibrant hue and sweeping chiffon cape, commanded attention. Union has been turning heads at awards shows since the ’90s, but when it came time to plot out her latest ensemble, she and stylist Thomas Christos Kikis kept two concepts in mind. “Unapologetic glamour and joy,” shared Kikis post-event. “We wanted something very celebratory and representative of the designer we were going to wear. When it comes to fashion awards like the Met Gala and the BFAs, the focus is the designer as much as it is Gabrielle.”
