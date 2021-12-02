Ceremonial Fashion Shows

Virgil Abloh, the designer who set out to disrupt fashion and reached some of its highest peaks in the process, has passed away at the age of 41. According to a statement released by Louis Vuitton Moët Hennessy, Abloh had been privately battling cancer for years, a fact not publicly known. Coming to prominence thanks to his close working relationship with Kanye West, whom he met when they both had internships at Fendi in 2009, Abloh founded his own Milan-based label, Off-White, and in 2018 was named artistic director of Louis Vuitton’s menswear. He remains one of the few Black designers to ever occupy the top position at a major Parisian fashion house.

