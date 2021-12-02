NYS Senator Daphne Jordan & Saratoga County Clerk Craig Hayner outline policy remedies to fix Green Light Law’s identified deficiencies, protect public safety, & save taxpayer dollars

The political left has renewed its calls to tax churches after a plumber at Pastor Joel Osteen's church found hundreds of envelopes full of cash. A plumber called into a Houston radio station KILT-FM on Thursday, according to the city's KPRC-TV. The caller said, "There was a loose toilet in the wall, and we removed the tile. Went to go remove the toilet and I moved some insulation away and about 500 envelopes fell out of the wall."

HOUSTON, TX ・ 12 HOURS AGO