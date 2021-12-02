Gerry V: If The Defense Keeps Slipping, This Could Be a Problem

The Hornets 2021-22 season has been a season of winning and losing streaks and the Hornets are currently marred in one of those losing streaks at the moment. Despite 36 points from LaMelo Ball on Wednesday night, the Hornets dropped their third straight game in a thriller 127-125 to the Milwaukee Bucks on the road.

The loss dropped the team to 13-11 and kicked off a month of December that will feature just four home games to nine road games and former voice of the team and Charlotte radio legend, Gerry Vaillancourt , hopes that this is a learning moment for the team. “You have nine road games in the month of December and you got two back-to-backs. Then you got an extensive road trip from December 13th-23rd and then you got Phoenix and Utah back-to-back. You’ve got to harden yourself and callous yourself.”

Vaillancourt believes that it starts on the defensive end where the Hornets have been struggling once again during this losing streak. “You’ve allowed 146, 133 and 127 in your last three. You see a team going back to some bad defensive habits in a three-game losing streak. Those habits were not existing when they went 8-1, so that is an area of concern.” He believes that those defensive habits must be corrected sooner rather than later, as well. “If this defense keeps slipping with this type team, this could be a problem. The little going on within that game, they’ve got to correct it. You don’t defend in this league, you don’t go very, very far.

The Hornets will attempt to snap the losing streak on Sunday night against the division rival Atlanta Hawks at 6:00 PM right here on the home for the Hornets, WFNZ. Kyle Bailey and Travis “T-Bone” Hancock will get you started right here at 5:00 PM and Sam Farber will have the call of the game at 6.