Gerry V: If The Defense Keeps Slipping, This Could Be a Problem

By jmarlow5
WFNZ 102.5 FM/610 AM
 2 days ago

Source: Stacy Revere / Getty

The Hornets 2021-22 season has been a season of winning and losing streaks and the Hornets are currently marred in one of those losing streaks at the moment. Despite 36 points from LaMelo Ball on Wednesday night, the Hornets dropped their third straight game in a thriller 127-125 to the Milwaukee Bucks on the road.

The loss dropped the team to 13-11 and kicked off a month of December that will feature just four home games to nine road games and former voice of the team and Charlotte radio legend, Gerry Vaillancourt , hopes that this is a learning moment for the team. “You have nine road games in the month of December and you got two back-to-backs. Then you got an extensive road trip from December 13th-23rd and then you got Phoenix and Utah back-to-back. You’ve got to harden yourself and callous yourself.”

Vaillancourt believes that it starts on the defensive end where the Hornets have been struggling once again during this losing streak. “You’ve allowed 146, 133 and 127 in your last three. You see a team going back to some bad defensive habits in a three-game losing streak. Those habits were not existing when they went 8-1, so that is an area of concern.” He believes that those defensive habits must be corrected sooner rather than later, as well. “If this defense keeps slipping with this type team, this could be a problem. The little going on within that game, they’ve got to correct it. You don’t defend in this league,  you don’t go very, very far.

The Hornets will attempt to snap the losing streak on Sunday night against the division rival Atlanta Hawks at 6:00 PM right here on the home for the Hornets, WFNZ. Kyle Bailey and Travis “T-Bone” Hancock will get you started right here at 5:00 PM and Sam Farber will have the call of the game at 6.

Sam Farber: It’s Not Time For the Hornets to Panic Yet

Even with the issues the Hornets have had on this road trip so far, though, Farber told the Mac Attack that it's not time to panic just yet. "I still feel good about the way Charlotte is playing overall," he said. "The schedule has not been kind; the Hornets at this point in the season have played more games and more road games than any other team in the NBA, so this has not been an easy stretch. They are going to even out in the end, the schedule will become more favorable on the back end and if the Hornets can weather this storm and continue to play in this manner, I feel good about where Charlotte sits."
Sam Farber: The Wizards Are Ahead of Schedule and Present Tough Test

The Charlotte Hornets entered last Wednesday's game with the Memphis Grizzlies on a five game losing streak and were in need of a win to get something out of the road trip. Since that point, they have responded to real off three straight wins including a huge win at home over the Warriors on Sunday. Radio voice of the Hornets, Sam Farber, joined the Mac Attack earlier today to talk about the win and pointed to a big second half from one of the veterans in this one.
Brian Geisinger: Hornets Have Exceeded My Expectations Early On

After last season, where the Charlotte Hornets made the NBA Play-In Tournament, expectations for this season were to make the NBA playoffs, but as a top six in the Eastern Conference. As of today, they are currently spotted in the fifth seed in the East and have scored impressive wins over the Brooklyn Nets, the Golden State Warriors, and the Washington Wizards twice.  To talk about the Hornet's fast start, Brian Geisinger joined Wilson & Norfleet earlier today and when asked about their first 20 games, Geisinger replied: "They've exceeded my expectations a little bit." Geisinger would go on talk...
