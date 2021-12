Whitman’s department of theatre and dance hosts a wide range of artists and scholars, who often contribute analytically and artistically to the Whitman community through various methods of live performance. Students work collaboratively with faculty and guest artists, delving into unique journeys of creative and artistic expression. By the time these students become seniors, they will have been exposed to a variety of academic courses and trainings that provide them with idiosyncratic practical skills, extensive historical context and necessary cultural background of the dramatic arts; all necessary skills to succeed in the many diverse facets of theater and dance. The class of 2022 boasts a myriad of such students.

