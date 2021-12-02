Entries for December 2021

Lawmakers from both sides of the political aisle mourned the loss of former Republican Sen. Bob Dole (Kan.), who died early Sunday at the age of 98. The Elizabeth Dole Foundation announced in a statement on Sunday that Dole had died that morning in his sleep. The former senator revealed in February that he had been diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer and would be undergoing treatment.
(CNN) — A 65-year-old man has publicly identified himself as the person law enforcement says helped the fugitive parents of the alleged Michigan school shooter into the building where they were later arrested. James and Jennifer Crumbley are each charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter in connection with the...
LUMAJANG, Indonesia — At least 13 people are dead and seven are missing after a deadly eruption of the highest volcano on Indonesia’s most densely populated island of Java, officials said Sunday. Mount Semeru in Lumajang district in East Java province spewed thick columns of ash more than 40,000 feet...
BANGKOK (AP) — A special court in Myanmar’s capital sentenced the country’s ousted leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, to four years in prison on Monday after finding her guilty of incitement and violating coronavirus restrictions, a legal official said. The sentencing was the first in a series of cases in...
(CNN) — Following Tuesday's deadly school shooting in Oxford, Michigan, and subsequent manhunt and arrest of the suspected shooter's parents, authorities said the three were being housed at the same facility and monitored under suicide watch. Staff at the Oakland County Jail facility in Pontiac were checking on the three...
Former Georgia Republican Senator David Perdue is expected to soon launch a bid for governor of Georgia, according to a source familiar with the matter, setting up a high-stakes primary challenge against incumbent Republican Governor Brian Kemp. Perdue's decision comes just days after Stacey Abrams launched her campaign for governor...
New Orleans — A Norwegian Cruise Line ship with at least 17 passengers and crew members infected with COVID-19 docked Sunday in New Orleans, where health officials said the ship was disembarked amid efforts to prevent any spread into the community. At least one of the infected crew members is suspected to have the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus, the Louisiana Department of Health said late Sunday.
The Louisiana Department of Health reported the state’s first omicron COVID-19 variant case on Sunday, The Associated Press reported. The health agency said the unidentified person who tested positive lives in New Orleans and has traveled within the U.S. In a statement, Health Officer Joe Kanter said the state has...
