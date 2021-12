With Thanksgiving upon us, this is the perfect time to pause and reflect on what we are thankful for in our lives. For one, I am extremely grateful to be a part of the Hamilton Heights family. Every day I get to see how the attributes and qualities of caring adults throughout our campus create a unique blend of talent, competence, and innovation that is a blessing in the lives of our students. Thank you to our educators, staff, parents, and volunteers for being key ingredients to ensuring that Hamilton Heights continues to be an empowering and inspiring place for our students to learn and grow.

