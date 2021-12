Jeff Haskett and Brent Johnson started building software five years ago to help fellow startups not leave money on the table. Now, the table is about to get much bigger. Clarus R&D Solutions LLC is on track to top $6 million revenue this year, nearly doubling its 2020 revenue, which was more than double from the previous year. Rocketing sales made it the fifth fastest-growing private company in Columbus Business First's 2021 Fast 50 awards.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 12 DAYS AGO