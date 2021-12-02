ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duchess Meghan wins legal battle against UK tabloid

The Southern
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMeghan, Britain's Duchess of Sussex, hailed victory over a tabloid newspaper...

thesouthern.com

epicstream.com

Prince Harry Shock: Meghan Markle's Husband May Be 'Forced' To Return To U.K.? Duke Criticized And Demanded To Cancel Netflix Deal Amid Controversial Portrayal Of Princess Diana

Prince Harry is expected to return to the United Kingdom amid Queen Elizabeth's health issues. Many followers of the royal family have been wondering if Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and their two kids – Archie and Lili, will ever return to the United Kingdom. Things have become sourer between the Sussex pair and the other members of the royal family since the infamous “Megxit” in March 2020.
CELEBRITIES
CNN

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, wins latest court battle with Mail on Sunday publisher

London (CNN Business) — Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, has won the latest round of a prolonged privacy battle with the publisher of the Mail on Sunday. A UK court on Thursday dismissed an appeal brought by Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL) against a previous judgment that the duchess had a reasonable expectation of privacy regarding a letter she sent to her father Thomas Markle in August 2018.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Prince William, Duchess Kate Staying With Prince Harry, Meghan Markle During U.S. Visit Would Be ‘Lose-Lose,’ Royal Expert Says

Family reunion? Prince William and Duchess Kate are set to travel to the United States for the first time since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left the U.K. for her native country. However, it is “somewhat unlikely” that the Fab Four will all stay together at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s California home during the visit, according to royal expert Jonathan Sacerdoti.
CELEBRITIES
People

Meghan Markle Speaks Out After Winning Court Appeal in Privacy Battle Over Letter to Her Dad

Meghan Markle's lengthy court battle with the publishers of the Mail on Sunday is over. The Duchess of Sussex scored a major legal victory on Thursday in her privacy and copyright infringement case against Associated Newspapers, when the Court of Appeal in London ruled in her favor against the publisher of the Mail on Sunday after they printed parts of a private letter she wrote to her father.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Meghan Markle Wins Latest Round in Media Battle as Mail on Sunday Loses Royal Privacy Case

UPDATE: Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex has issued a statement claiming: “This is a victory not just for me, but for anyone who has ever felt scared to stand up for what’s right.” Read the full statement below. Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex has won her latest media battle against British newspaper the Mail on Sunday. The latest legal skirmish relates to a letter she wrote to her father, Thomas Markle, three years ago. He went on to share the letter with the newspaper, which published excerpts alongside a number of articles discussing its contents. Meghan subsequently brought a claim in the U.K.’s...
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

Meghan Markle's lawyer shuts down claims she 'bullied palace staff'

Meghan Markle's lawyer has denied claims that she "bullied" palace staff while she was a Senior Royal. The allegations were made earlier this year, when the Duchess of Sussex's former communications secretary Jason Knauf told The Times that she had driven "two personal assistants out of the household and undermined the confidence of a third staff member" back in 2018.
CELEBRITIES
TheDailyBeast

Meghan Markle’s Attorney Insists ‘Massive Inaccuracies’ in Palace Bullying Claims

Meghan Markle’s lawyer has denied that Meghan bullied her staff, saying there were “massive inaccuracies” in a story in The London Times which made the claim. Jenny Afia told the second part of the BBC2 documentary The Princes and the Press that Meghan was “absolutely not” guilty of bullying. Afia, asked about the allegations, which are the subject of an ongoing inquiry at Buckingham Palace and were largely based on an email complaint about Meghan sent by her then-communications chief, Jason Knauf, said: “Massive, massive inaccuracies in that story. The overall allegation was that the Duchess of Sussex was guilty of bullying. Absolutely not. I think the first thing is, is to be really clear about what bullying is. What bullying actually means is improperly using power, repeatedly and deliberately to hurt someone physically or emotionally. The Duchess of Sussex has absolutely denied doing that. That said, she wouldn’t want to negate anyone’s personal experiences.”
CELEBRITIES
abc17news.com

UK court to rule in Meghan’s privacy suit against publisher

LONDON (AP) — A British court is set to reaffirm or quash a ruling that a British newspaper publisher breached the privacy of the Duchess of Sussex by publishing portions of a letter she wrote to her estranged father. A High Court judge ruled in February that publication of the letter that the former Meghan Markle wrote to her father Thomas Markle after she married Prince Harry in 2018 was “manifestly excessive and hence unlawful.” The publisher of the Mail on Sunday and the MailOnline website challenged that decision at the Court of Appeal. Associated Newspapers disputed Meghan’s claim that she did not intend the letter to be seen by anyone but her father. Three appeals judges will give their ruling Thursday.
U.K.
foxlexington.com

London court dismisses tabloid’s appeal in win for Meghan

(The Hill) — The Court of Appeal in London dismissed a tabloid newspaper’s challenge to a ruling that it had breached the privacy of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, by publishing parts of a letter she wrote to her estranged father. The publisher for The Mail on Sunday and the MailOnline,...
POLITICS
Elite Daily

Meghan Just Won A Major Legal Battle, And Her Response Was Powerful AF

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have faced intense scrutiny from the British tabloids for years. While the couple had ignored most of the sensational articles published about them, they finally had enough when U.K. tabloid the Mail on Sunday published parts of a private letter the Duchess of Sussex sent to her estranged father, Thomas Markle, in a series of articles in February 2019. That October, Meghan filed a lawsuit against the newspaper’s publisher, Associated Newspapers, for invading her privacy. The court battle dragged on for years until Dec. 2, 2021, when the Court of Appeal in London ruled in Meghan’s favor. The Duchess’ reaction to her legal victory was so powerful.
CELEBRITIES
Telegraph

Thursday evening UK news briefing: Duchess of Sussex wins legal challenge against Mail on Sunday

German lockdown | Angela Merkel has backed compulsory jabs as leaders agreed to bring in a de facto lockdown for the unvaccinated. The outgoing German chancellor said that people who are not vaccinated will be excluded from non-essential shops, as well as cultural and recreational venues. These graphs show the levels of unvaccinated people in Europe. Ms Merkel actually has her farewell ceremony tonight after 16 years in power, featuring the work of a provocative punk rocker.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Meghan Markle urges tabloid shake-up after second privacy win

Meghan Markle on Thursday called for a reform of tabloid newspaper culture after winning a second court victory against a British newspaper group for breaching her privacy. But Associated Newspapers indicated her high-profile win may not be the end of the matter, as it said it may now take the case to the country's highest court. Three judges at the Court of Appeal in London threw out the news group's challenge to a February ruling in the High Court over the publication in 2019 in the Mail on Sunday of a letter she wrote to her estranged father. The Duchess of Sussex, who is married to Queen Elizabeth II's grandson, Prince Harry, said she hoped the ruling would embolden others to hold tabloids to account.
CELEBRITIES

