ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

Edgefield County manhunt suspect arrested in Augusta

By Dawn Wise
WJBF
WJBF
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OCpcJ_0dCKazUt00

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Trevonta Langford is in custody after a five day manhunt.

Overnight, the Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office partnered with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

Langford was tracked to an apartment complex in Augusta where he was arrested at noon, according to Sheriff Jody Rowland.

He has been charged with three felonies.

This is a developing story.

Related Stories:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 0

Related
WJBF

16-year-old killed in shooting at Aiken McDonald’s

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — A teenager is dead following a shooting in Aiken. Authorities say on Friday, December 3 at 7 p.m. Aiken Department of Public Safety responded to the McDonald’s at 1157 York Street in reference to a shooting. Officers found one victim with a gunshot wound. EMS responded to the scene. The victim, […]
AIKEN, SC
WJBF

Warrenville house fire kills two people

WARRENVILLE, SC (WJBF) – The Aiken County Coroner’s Office is investigating a house fire that hasclaimed the life of two people. It happened on Friday night shortly after 10 p.m. Fire crewsresponded to a house fire on White Ash Street in Warrenville. The Coroner reports after the fire was extinguished, two victims were found inside […]
WARRENVILLE, SC
WJBF

Two people dead following 18-wheeler crash in Aiken County

AIKEN COUNTY (WJBF) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a double fatality. The crash happened Friday morning, around 5:30 a.m. on I-20 at mile-marker 33. Officials say the 18-wheeler was traveling eastbound when it left the roadway and hit several trees. The driver and passenger, 41-year-olds Brian D. McGee and Brandin L. Greear […]
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WJBF

Student hit while crossing street to catch school bus

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – A 12-year old is recovering from minor injuries after being hit by a van. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO), the pedestrian, a female student, attempted to cross Olive Road to get on the school bus. The school bus had its yellow lights on and was in the process of […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Edgefield County, SC
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Sports
Richmond County, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Augusta, GA
County
Edgefield County, SC
County
Richmond County, GA
Augusta, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
Augusta, GA
Sports
WJBF

Aiken man arrested for hitting ex in face with pistol

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken Department of Public Safety (ADPS) responded to a home on Canvasback Circle in reference to a Domestic Dispute. Upon arrival, officers found the victim with a bruised face and bloody lip. She told them her ex-boyfriend, Ruben Simpkins, hit her in the face with a pistol after kicking in […]
AIKEN, SC
WJBF

Man robs CVS in Saluda

SALUDA, S.C. (WJBF) — A robbery is under investigation in Saluda. Authorities say on Wednesday, December 1, 2021, a robbery took place in the Town of Saluda at CVS. The suspect took cash from the register and then fled on foot. He’s described as a black male wearing black pants, black hoodie, red hat, and […]
SALUDA, SC
WJBF

Wrightsboro Road westbound blocked at Flowing Wells due to crash

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The intersection of Wrightsboro Road at Flowing Wells road is blocked due a crash. According to Richmond County dispatch, both westbound lanes of Wrightsboro Road heading into Grovetown are shutdown. The call came in at 6:35 with an accident with injuries. Gold Cross EMS is on the scene along with the Richmond […]
AUGUSTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manhunt#Third Day#Sheriff#Nexstar Media Inc
WJBF

Columbia Co. school employee arrested for meth possession

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) – On Wednesday, December 1st, around 8:30 am, the Grovetown Police Department responded to Cedar Ridge Elementary School in reference to illegal narcotics having been found on campus. Upon arrival, officers learned that a small amount of Methamphetamine was located within an employee restroom. The school staff advised that the restroom was […]
GROVETOWN, GA
WJBF

Allendale man facing burglary charge

ALLENDALE, S.C. (WJBF) – A man is facing charges following a break-in at an Allendale, South Carolina business. Eric Lee Brown is charged with second-degree burglary. Authorities say on Wednesday, December 1 at around 6:30 a.m., Allendale Police responded to a call at a business in the 100 block of Augusta Highway in Allendale. Officers […]
ALLENDALE, SC
WJBF

Auto supply chain issues vary in Columbia and Richmond counties

APPLING, Ga. (WJBF) – Columbia County’s fleet services shop stays busy. “I feel like we would expect a vehicle in less than 12 months. To me, it seems like an issue,” said Fleet Services manager Nick Haynes. Haynes and his team are feeling the effects of ongoing supply chain issues brought on by the pandemic. […]
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
WJBF

Christmas events in CSRA on Saturday

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — There are several events taking place in the CSRA to get you into the holiday spirit on Saturday, December 4. APPLING:Appling Christmas Festival – Downtown Appling will be held from Noon until 9 p.m. Organizers say there will be vendors, games, and a Christmas tree lighting. BEECH ISLAND:A live Nativity will […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Threat at Hephzibah High School prompts extra security

HEPHZIBAH (WJBF) – The Richmond County School System is investigating a threat made against Hephzibah High School. A message was found on a bathroom wall yesterday evening. The principal, Mr. Chris Nabahe, released the following statement to parents Thursday evening: In an effort to keep you informed, please be aware of a threat made against […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Parents captured after son charged in Michigan school shooting

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) – A sheriff’s office in Michigan says the parents of a teen accused of killing four students in a shooting at a high school have been caught early Saturday.Detroit police say James and Jennifer Crumbley were taken into custody at a commercial building in Detroit that housed artwork. Officers were called to […]
MICHIGAN STATE
WJBF

Suspect in Wisconsin parade carnage says he feels ‘demonized’

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The man accused of driving his SUV through a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee, killing six people and injuring dozens, said Wednesday that he feels like he’s being “demonized.” Darrell Brooks Jr., in an interview with Fox News from the Waukesha County Jail, offered no details about a possible motive. “I […]
WISCONSIN STATE
WJBF

Aiken County schools, others to discuss Wagener-Salley High School

WAGENER, S.C. (WJBF) — Aiken County school leaders are trying to figure out whether or not to renovate or replace Wagener-Salley High School and they need your help. “Wagener-Salley is one of the areas where we need to focus based on the age of that building,” Aiken County School’s Mike Rosier told NewsChannel 6’s Aiken […]
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WJBF

WJBF

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy