ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bismarck, ND

Crash causes brief shutdown on Highway 1804 Wednesday night

By Brian Gray
KFYR-TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Highway 1804 west of Williston was briefly shut down...

www.kfyrtv.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bismarck, ND
Crime & Safety
City
Williston, ND
Williston, ND
Crime & Safety
City
Bismarck, ND
The Hill

Biden signs bill averting government shutdown

President Biden signed a short-term funding bill on Friday, averting a government shutdown hours before the deadline. A group of conservatives in the House and Senate had threatened the fate of the legislation over opposition to Biden’s coronavirus vaccine mandate before finally allowing the legislation to pass. The bill funds...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Distracted Driving#Kfyr
CNN

Maryland homeowners burned down their home while attempting to rid the house of snakes

(CNN) — What started as an attempt to get rid of pesky creatures ended with an entire house going up in flames. A house of nearly 10,000 square feet in Dickerson, Maryland, an hour west of Baltimore, was engulfed in flames on November 23 when the homeowner tried to smoke out a snake infestation on the property, Pete Piringer, chief spokesperson for the Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service, told CNN.
MARYLAND STATE
The Hill

Five things to know about the November jobs report

The November jobs report gave a muddled picture of an improving economy. Overall job growth fell far short of expectations, with the U.S. adding just 210,000 of the roughly 500,000 jobs that analysts projected the economy to gain last month. Even so, the unemployment rate sunk from 4.6 percent to 4.2 percent, landing less than 1 percentage point above the pre-pandemic jobless rate.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy