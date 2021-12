Norwich — When Allen Lyon of Norwich wanted a new life, Three Rivers Community College was the most logical step. He started at the community college at age 27 and, because he had dropped out of high school to help family at a young age, first needed to obtain a GED. Now 30, he graduated from Three Rivers this year with an associate degree in environmental engineering technology, and is going on to study natural resources at the University of Connecticut.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO