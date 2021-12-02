Study: Galliano is 'most affordable place to live' in Louisiana, 3 other local towns in top 10

Four towns in Terrebonne and Lafourche Parishes were named among SmartAsset's top 10 most affordable places to live in Louisana.

Galliano comes in at number one on the list. Schriever places at number four, Larose at number 7, and Bayou Blue at number nine.

SmartAsset is a financial technology company that publishes articles, guides, reviews, calculators and tools to help people make decisions about personal finance.

Here is the complete top 10 list and rankings:

Galliano Franklin Carlyss Schriever Estell Meraux Larose Woodmere Bayou Blue Patterson

SmartAsset compiled the ranking by analyzing closing costs, real estate taxes, homeowners insurance and mortgage rates across the country, according to its website. The analysis began by including all cities with a population of 5,000 or greater. The total cost of owning a home was then measured in each city over a five-year period, which was then measured as a proportion of median household income in each place to determine affordability, according to its website.

The most affordable places are those in which total housing costs are the smallest compared to the median income of each area. SmartAsset states on its website that each city was indexed on a scale from 0 to 100, with the most affordable location receiving a score of 100.

On this scale, Galliano was given a 55.15 affordability index, Schriever at 47.31, Larose at 45.90, and Bayou Blue at 44.97.

To see more about this study and to see an interactive map, visit bit.ly/3IiELnE.

-- Emily Enfinger is a reporter for The Courier and the Daily Comet. Follow her on Twitter at @EmilyEnfinger. Email Emily at eenfinger@gannett.com.