Study: Galliano is 'most affordable place to live' in Louisiana, 3 other local towns in top 10

By Emily Enfinger, The Courier
 2 days ago
Four towns in Terrebonne and Lafourche Parishes were named among SmartAsset's top 10 most affordable places to live in Louisana.

Galliano comes in at number one on the list. Schriever places at number four, Larose at number 7, and Bayou Blue at number nine.

SmartAsset is a financial technology company that publishes articles, guides, reviews, calculators and tools to help people make decisions about personal finance.

Here is the complete top 10 list and rankings:

  1. Galliano
  2. Franklin
  3. Carlyss
  4. Schriever
  5. Estell
  6. Meraux
  7. Larose
  8. Woodmere
  9. Bayou Blue
  10. Patterson

SmartAsset compiled the ranking by analyzing closing costs, real estate taxes, homeowners insurance and mortgage rates across the country, according to its website. The analysis began by including all cities with a population of 5,000 or greater. The total cost of owning a home was then measured in each city over a five-year period, which was then measured as a proportion of median household income in each place to determine affordability, according to its website.

The most affordable places are those in which total housing costs are the smallest compared to the median income of each area. SmartAsset states on its website that each city was indexed on a scale from 0 to 100, with the most affordable location receiving a score of 100.

On this scale, Galliano was given a 55.15 affordability index, Schriever at 47.31, Larose at 45.90, and Bayou Blue at 44.97.

To see more about this study and to see an interactive map, visit bit.ly/3IiELnE.

-- Emily Enfinger is a reporter for The Courier and the Daily Comet. Follow her on Twitter at @EmilyEnfinger. Email Emily at eenfinger@gannett.com.

myarklamiss.com

Louisiana Living: Fyzical Therapy Thursdays

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) -- It's Holiday time in the Twin Cities and the Biedenharn Museum and Gardens is kicking off the season with their annual open house. The Biedenharn has opened all three of their museums to the public for free. Event organizers are asking that everyone come out to celebrate the season and see the gardens in all their holiday trappings.
LOUISIANA STATE
SmartAsset

Places Where People Spend the Most on Utilities – 2021 Study

Americans are spending slightly less of their pre-tax income on utilities when compared with a decade ago. According to Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) data, the average American household spent 4.93% of income on utilities, which includes electricity, gas, telephone … Continue reading → The post Places Where People Spend the Most on Utilities – 2021 Study appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
TAMPA, FL
myarklamiss.com

Louisiana Living: City of Monroe

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Oregon Seniors with No Life Insurance Get a $250k Policy for $18/month. Top Plastic Surgeon: if You Have Wrinkles, Do This Before Bed (Watch) Jury Finds Roundup Responsible for Lymphoma | Bayer...
LOUISIANA STATE
FOX 28 Spokane

States Building the Least New Housing Relative to Job Growth

The release of updated Consumer Price Index data in November provided new evidence that the U.S. economy is in an inflationary period. The CPI rose by 6.2% from October 2020 to October 2021, the highest annual rate in three decades. Rising costs have shown up in many sectors of the economy, including energy, transportation, and food, but perhaps the most worrying increase is in the cost of housing.
REAL ESTATE
