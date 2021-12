SAN RAMON (CBS SF) – A plan to build 63 units on the property currently occupied by Golden Skate goes before the San Ramon Planning Commission on Tuesday. The Windflower Fields project would occupy 3.57 acres of hillside property at 2701 Hooper Drive. Applicant Land Advisors Organization has applied to build 47 townhouse units and another 16 connected, much smaller accessory dwelling units (ADUs), each occupying 260 square feet. The 16 ADUs would be deed-restricted as rentals and offered at below-market rate to satisfy requirements for projects to have affordable housing components. The ADUs would also allow the project to qualify for...

SAN RAMON, CA ・ 7 HOURS AGO