For the second time this season, the Philadelphia 76ers took on the player they’ve been openly pining for all year long: Damian Lillard. Now looking a lot more like himself after an uncharacteristically slow start, Lillard and his Portland Trail Blazers took on a Sixers squad with Matisse Thybulle but still no Joel Embiid, and, in an increasingly predictable outcome, the game did not finish out in Philly’s favor.

NBA ・ 13 DAYS AGO