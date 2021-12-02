Martinez Era Over: 2AM Enters Transfer Portal

Adrian Martinez closes his Husker career as one of the most dynamic quarterbacks in program history

The Adrian Martinez decision has been made.

Nebraska's four-year starter at quarterback has entered the transfer portal. Martinez made the announcement on social media.

Martinez thanked his coaches, teammates and the people of Nebraska.

"I will always be a Nebraska Cornhusker at heart and a proud Alum," Martinez said.

One of the most dynamic quarterbacks in Husker history, Martinez is departing with a number of freshman, season and career records.

Career Total Offense Yards (10,792)

Career Completions (670)

Career 300-Yard Total Offense Games (19)

Career 400-Yard Total Offense Games (5)

Career 250-Yard Passing Games (16)

Season Total Offensive Yards Per Game (308.0 in 2021)

Season Completion Percentage (71.5 in 2020)

Season 400-Yard Total Offense Games (3 in 2018)

Season 300-Yard Total Offense Games (7 in 2018)

Game Completion Percentage [min. 20 att.] (90.0 at Iowa in 2020)

Freshman Completions (224 in 2018)

Freshman Completion Percentage (64.6% in 2018)

Freshman Passing Yards (2,617 in 2018)

Freshman Total Offensive Yards (3,246)

Freshman Passing Touchdowns (17)

Freshman Total Touchdowns (25)

Perhaps the most important quality that Martinez brought, though, was his leadership. He is the only three-time captain in program history.

But his legacy is not without controversy. During Martinez's time in Lincoln, the Huskers finished with losing records and failed to make the bowl season each year.

Martinez is the second scholarship player to enter the portal since the end of the season.

