ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Martinez Era Over: 2AM Enters Transfer Portal

By Kaleb Henry
AllHuskers
AllHuskers
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P7QhQ_0dCKaUKU00

Adrian Martinez closes his Husker career as one of the most dynamic quarterbacks in program history

The Adrian Martinez decision has been made.

Nebraska's four-year starter at quarterback has entered the transfer portal. Martinez made the announcement on social media.

Martinez thanked his coaches, teammates and the people of Nebraska.

"I will always be a Nebraska Cornhusker at heart and a proud Alum," Martinez said.

One of the most dynamic quarterbacks in Husker history, Martinez is departing with a number of freshman, season and career records.

  • Career Total Offense Yards (10,792)
  • Career Completions (670)
  • Career 300-Yard Total Offense Games (19)
  • Career 400-Yard Total Offense Games (5)
  • Career 250-Yard Passing Games (16)
  • Season Total Offensive Yards Per Game (308.0 in 2021)
  • Season Completion Percentage (71.5 in 2020)
  • Season 400-Yard Total Offense Games (3 in 2018)
  • Season 300-Yard Total Offense Games (7 in 2018)
  • Game Completion Percentage [min. 20 att.] (90.0 at Iowa in 2020)
  • Freshman Completions (224 in 2018)
  • Freshman Completion Percentage (64.6% in 2018)
  • Freshman Passing Yards (2,617 in 2018)
  • Freshman Total Offensive Yards (3,246)
  • Freshman Passing Touchdowns (17)
  • Freshman Total Touchdowns (25)

Perhaps the most important quality that Martinez brought, though, was his leadership. He is the only three-time captain in program history.

But his legacy is not without controversy. During Martinez's time in Lincoln, the Huskers finished with losing records and failed to make the bowl season each year.

Martinez is the second scholarship player to enter the portal since the end of the season.

Related

View the original article to see embedded media.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Nebraska State
The Spun

Nick Saban Has Message For Former Alabama Player That Transferred

On Thursday night, Alabama head coach Nick Saban addressed his team’s running back situation while making his weekly radio appearance. During that discussion, Saban mentioned one of his former players. Since the Crimson Tide are shorthanded at running back, Saban mentioned how Keilan Robinson would be “playing a lot” if...
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nebraska Cornhusker#Att#American Football#Martinez Era#Transfer Portal#Lincoln
On3.com

Report: Oklahoma 'eying' recently-hired head coach

Lincoln Riley shocked the college football world on Sunday, reportedly heading to USC to be their head coach. The Oklahoma Sooners will now be looking for a new head coach. According to Mac Engel of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, recently hired TCU head coach Sonny Dykes is somebody to keep a “close eye on” for the job. There is mutual interest between the two parties.
OKLAHOMA STATE
On3.com

Paul Finebaum reveals the exact reason Brian Kelly bolted Notre Dame for LSU

After putting together a 92-39 record in 12 seasons at Notre Dame, Brian Kelly has left to become the next head coach of the LSU Tigers. Kelly signed a 10-year, $95 million contract with LSU. The news was shocking and has sent waves throughout the college football landscape. According to Paul Finebaum, Brian Kelly bolting Notre Dame for LSU can be attributed to one simple reason: to win a national championship.
NOTRE DAME, IN
The Spun

Lane Kiffin Rumored To Be ‘Top Candidate’ For Notable Job

There’s no reason for Lane Kiffin to leave Ole Miss right now, but if he’s considering going to a different program, he should have options. Yahoo Sports reporter Dan Wentzel recently reached out to infamous Miami Hurricanes booster Nevin Shapiro for his thoughts on the program’s future. With Manny Diaz on the hot seat, all signs point to the Hurricanes making a major move in the offseason.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Troy Messenger

Coach Mario White resignation effective immediately

Pike Liberal Arts head Coach Mario White has resigned effective immediately. Coach Rush Hixon has been named interim varsity head coach and Athletic Director and will lead the team through the remainder of the playoff season. We will update this story as more information becomes available.
PIKE COUNTY, AL
The Spun

Look: Video Of Nebraska Cheerleader Is Going Viral

On Friday afternoon, the Nebraska Cornhuskers hosted the Iowa Hawkeyes in a matchup of Big Ten West programs. Early on, it looked like Nebraska would finally end the season on a high note. The Huskers jumped out to a 21-6 lead in the second half and looked to be en route to a comfortable win.
NEBRASKA STATE
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Has Message For LSU After Hiring Brian Kelly

Just over 24 hours ago, Brian Kelly revealed he would be leaving the Notre Dame Fighting Irish to coach the LSU Tigers. The move sent shockwaves through the college football world. Reactions to the move ranged all over the spectrum, with some calling it a great move and others questioning Kelly’s fit in Louisiana.
COLLEGE SPORTS
AOL Corp

College coach fired after sideline incident

After just 13 games, Jimmy Lake’s time as Washington’s head coach ended Sunday, sources told Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel. Washington confirmed the Yahoo Sports report via statement from athletic director Jen Cohen:. "Making a head coaching change in any sport is difficult, recognizing that the decision impacts coaches, staff, student-athletes...
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

Bob Stoops drops truth bomb on Steve Sarkisian’s first year at Texas: ‘A complete disaster’

Former Oklahoma Sooners head coach Bob Stoops made his thoughts known on how Steve Sarkisian’s first season with the Texas Longhorns should be seen. Bob Stoops is a legendary college head coach. He’s seen and experienced all sorts of success throughout his coaching career, much of which was spent winning at a very high level that he was able to sustain for years with the Oklahoma Sooners.
TEXAS STATE
AllHuskers

AllHuskers

Lincoln, NE
91
Followers
134
Post
336K+
Views
ABOUT

All Huskers is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Nebraska athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/nebraska

Comments / 0

Community Policy