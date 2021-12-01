ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2021 becomes deadliest year in Colorado Springs

By Hugh Johnson hugh.johnson@gazette.com
Colorado Springs police responded to the 3800 block of Hopeful Drive on Nov. 24 on a report of a double shooting that left two dead.

Colorado Springs police identified two people Wednesday who were found deceased in an apparent murder-suicide in the 3800 block of Hopeful Drive on Nov. 24.

Police spokesman Lt. James Sokolik announced that 35-year-old Laura Tong was allegedly killed by her husband 36-year-old Michael Tong with the latter committing suicide. Their bodies were discovered just after 8 a.m. Nov. 24 by their roommate, Sokolik said in a release.

When police arrived, Sokolik said they found Laura in a bedroom with multiple gunshot wounds. Police found Michael with one gunshot wound in the living room. Through a series of interviews, police learned the Tongs were married and both lived at the address, Sokolik said. Police investigation also revealed that the homicide was an act of domestic violence.

Laura's death is the 40th homicide in Colorado Springs this year, Sokolik said. Her death also marks the deadliest year on record for the city, surpassing 2020's 39 homicides - which topped the previous record of 38 set in 2018.

