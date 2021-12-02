ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Colorado Springs weather: Record high temperatures expected Thursday

By Jessica Snouwaert jessica.snouwaert@gazette.com
 3 days ago
Colorado Springs is expected to break a record high temperature Thursday, the National Weather Service in Pueblo predicted.

Thursday's high could reach 72 degrees, 4 degrees above the record high for Dec. 2, the agency said.

Skies are expected to be sunny with more sun to come throughout the weekend.

Overnight temperatures are anticipated to drop to a low of 41 degrees with mostly clear skies, the weather service said.

No signs of precipitation appear in the forecast during upcoming days and temperatures are likely to remain above average.

Thursday, Colorado Springs entered its 205th straight day without measurable snowfall since mid-May. The longest stretch without snow in Colorado Springs lasted 236 days in 2012 and 1946.

Colorado Springs will break the record for latest measurable snowfall Thursday if flakes don't fall and stick by the end of the day.

Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 62 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 60 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 57 degrees and winds between 10 to 15 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 55 degrees and winds between 10 to 15 mph.

