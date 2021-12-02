ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Full-scale rescue launched on Colorado's 2nd-tallest peak in search for missing hikers

By Spencer McKee
 2 days ago
A scene from the rescue mission. Photo Courtesy: Lake County Search and Rescue.

Members from Lake County Search and Rescue, Summit County Rescue Group, and Chaffee County Search and Rescue North were sent into the field to search the 14,421-foot Mount Massive after two hikers were reported missing on the night of November 28.

Lake County Search and Rescue received the report of hikers in distress on Sunday night at about 8 PM. The hikers had said they needed help, but their phone died before any additional information could be communicated.

A mission was planned overnight, involving the Colorado Search and Rescue Association, with the decision made to launch a full-scale effort the following morning. Because the subjects' phones were dead, narrowing down a specific location proved difficult. Cell phone forensics only delivered a partial success.

On Monday morning, a full-scale, multi-team effort was launched. More than 20 searchers scoured large areas of Mount Massive seeking the missing hikers. Flight for Life Colorado assisted with an aerial search, as well as with inserting crew members at higher points of elevation.

At about 11 PM, both subjects were found after spending 34 hours in the backcountry without shelter. Neither subject was injured, though they were cold, hungry, and thirsty, likely also faced with some level of exhaustion. They were ultimately found in the Halfmoon Lakes Basin.

In total, the ground search lasted from 7 AM to 11:30 PM, resulting in roughly 250 personnel hours logged by crew members.

The Halfmoon Lakes Basin, where the hikers were found, is located south of the summit. Though this is not where the standard route up the peak travels, a popular route up the peak does travel through this area – shorter, but requiring a longer drive on a rugged road.

The summit of Mount Massive can be seen in this image, as well as one of the lakes in the Halfmoon Lakes Basin. Image Credit: @2021 Google Maps.

Which route the hikers were intending to travel and whether or not they were found near a trail was not included in the press release about the search and rescue effort. Established routes on Mount Massive are rated from class two to difficult class two, taking hikers up the second-highest peak in the state to 14,421 feet of elevation.

Images from the scene show that winter conditions are present on parts of the peak, with higher elevation areas covered in some snow. The ground can be seen in lower elevation points on the mountain. While Colorado has seen sparse snow in recent weeks, there's a good chance that's about to change.

Photo Courtesy: Lake County Search and Rescue.

When hiking in Colorado's backcountry, especially during winter, it's crucial to make sure you're prepared to face off with the elements and the possibility of spending the night exposed.

This pair of hikers could have done two things different that may have reduced the amount of time they spent lost.

First, utilizing a GPS communication device, like the Garmin inReach, can be a great way of maintaining a communication safety net. Plus, many devices of this nature allow for backtracking routes when one becomes lost. If the pair of hikers had this device, it's likely they would have been able to more effectively communicate with search and rescue crews, as messages sent from these devices also come attached with GPS coordinates. It's also possible the pair would not have become lost in the first place, thanks to tracking features that would have easily led them back to their intended route.

A second thing that this pair of hikers could have done would be to bring backup power for their cellular devices. Cold weather can zap the power from a phone within minutes, making it important to plan ahead during winter hikes (Side note – I've lost power on my phone many times in cold weather, but never on my Garmin inReach).

Two strategies that can give you a little more confidence in your cell phone's power include bringing a warming device or bringing a backup power supply. My typical strategy is to keep my phone in a pocket that's close to the body, accompanied by a couple hand warmers. I've found this significantly prolongs the battery life of my phone in cold weather. Another good strategy is to bring along a power bank to recharge a device. I'll also usually keep this in a pocket close to my body heat, as well.

Overall, this mission had a great outcome, with no injuries among search and rescue crew members or the party in need of assistance.

During winter hikes in Colorado, it's crucial to plan ahead and prepare for the worst. No one assumes that their day will end in disaster when they leave the trailhead and it doesn't take much for things to go wrong.

Bring the 10 essentials along, always let someone know where you're headed and when you'll be back, and purchase a CORSAR card to support the local search and rescue effort in Colorado – they're cheap and your purchase makes a difference.

