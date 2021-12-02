ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Montana COVID update: 338 new cases, 17 new deaths (Dec. 2)

By MTN News
 4 days ago
There were 338 new COVID cases reported in Montana on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, with 3,795 active cases in the state, according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services.

There were 17 new deaths reported on Thursday. The total number of deaths in Montana due to COVID is now 2,739.

The information above is from the DPHHS website and is current as of Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. The state site also includes county-specific data on cases, deaths, vaccinations, and more.

The number of people currently hospitalized due to COVID is 208, down from 220 on Wednesday. The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 10,005.

There have been 191,925 cumulative cases of COVID in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 185,391. There were 5,025 new COVID tests administered since the last DPHHS report.

An estimated 51% of eligible residents are now vaccinated, with 520,643 Montanans now considered fully vaccinated. The total number of COVID vaccination doses administered is 1,230,187. If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here.

Read the latest Butte-Bozeman, Montana news and weather from KBZK News, updated throughout the day.

