ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Changes in the Eastward Movement Speed of the Madden–Julian Oscillation with Fluctuation in the Walker Circulation

By Tamaki Suematsu, Hiroaki Miura
ametsoc.org
 4 days ago

© 2021 American Meteorological Society. For information regarding reuse of this content and general copyright information, consult the AMS Copyright Policy (www.ametsoc.org/PUBSReuseLicenses). Corresponding author: Tamaki Suematsu, suematsu@aori.u-tokyo.ac.jp. Keywords: Atmosphere-ocean interaction; Atmospheric circulation; Madden–Julian oscillation; Walker circulation. 1. Introduction. The Madden–Julian oscillation (MJO; Madden and Julian 1971) is the predominant...

journals.ametsoc.org

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Machine learning prediction of the Madden-Julian oscillation

Npj Climate and Atmospheric Science volumeÂ 4, ArticleÂ number:Â 57 (2021) Cite this article. The socioeconomic impact of weather extremes draws the attention of researchers to the development of novel methodologies to make more accurate weather predictions. The Madden"“Julian oscillation (MJO) is the dominant mode of variability in the tropical atmosphere on sub-seasonal time scales, and can promote or enhance extreme events in both, the tropics and the extratropics. Forecasting extreme events on the sub-seasonal time scale (from 10 days to about 3 months) is very challenging due to a poor understanding of the phenomena that can increase predictability on this time scale. Here we show that two artificial neural networks (ANNs), a feed-forward neural network and a recurrent neural network, allow a very competitive MJO prediction. While our average prediction skill is about 26"“27 days (which competes with that obtained with most computationally demanding state-of-the-art climate models), for some initial phases and seasons the ANNs have a prediction skill of 60 days or longer. Furthermore, we show that the ANNs have a good ability to predict the MJO phase, but the amplitude is underestimated.
SCIENCE
UPI News

Study: Changing winds speeding up ocean currents around Antarctica

Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Climate change is speeding up the ocean currents around Antarctica, an analysis published Monday by the journal Nature Climate Change found. Prevailing westerly winds have fueled this increase in velocity, as the climate around the South Pole region warms, the researchers said. Models developed by the...
ENVIRONMENT
studyfinds.org

Mystery solved: Scientists discover reason why advanced Chinese civilization vanished 4,000 years ago

INNSBRUCK, Austria — Over 5,000 years ago, archeologists say Liangzhu City was an ancient civilization years ahead of its time. However, this walled city with complex canals, dams, and water reservoirs in the Yangtze Delta mysteriously vanished roughly 1,000 years later. Now, scientists have discovered why this advanced society disappeared seemingly overnight.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Walker Circulation#Pacific Oceans#The Walker#Mjo
goodshomedesign.com

Inuit Elders Are Warning the World and NASA that “Earth has Shifted”

Global Climate Change: The Earth Has Shifted, Say Inuit Elders. A new warning has come to NASA from the Inuits. They are warning that the change in climate is not due to global warming but rather, because of the Earth shifting a bit. The Inuits are local people that live...
SCIENCE
Outsider.com

Massive Asteroid Will Approach Earth Tomorrow

In case you weren’t aware, a 430ft asteroid is currently hurtling towards earth. And it’s expected to approach earth tomorrow. But don’t go selling all your belongings and living like you’re dying just yet. The asteroid isn’t going to cause an apocalyptic event. The space rock is only expected to make a “close approach” (phew!).
ASTRONOMY
Interesting Engineering

Scientists Detected a Mysterious Barrier Near the Center of the Galaxy

The center of our galaxy is a place you don't want to be. Conditions within the Milky Way's blindingly-bright center are identical to a colossal particle accelerator, according to new research recently published in Nature Communications. But something peculiar was also discovered: an unidentified mechanism that keeps cosmic rays from penetrating the gigantic cloud known as the central molecular zone.
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Science
natureworldnews.com

Experts Mapping Out the Ocean Floor Unearthed Historic and Shocking Discovery

Researchers from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) recently discovered a historic find while scanning the ocean floor: a World War II-era oil ship. The SS Bloody Marsh is the name of the lost oil ship. Its construction was finished in 1943, and it met its demise the following year when it was hit by a torpedo fired by a German U-boat. During the war, it was constructed as part of an attempt to move more oil ships into the Atlantic and toward Europe.
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

Scientists Warn of “Alien” Invasions and the Need for Planetary Biosecurity

The era of space exploration brings with it a new risk: invasion. The peril comes not from little green men arriving on flying saucers but, rather, from microbiological contamination of Earth from extraterrestrial environments and vice versa. Writing in BioScience, Anthony Ricciardi, of McGill University, and colleagues describe the dangers posed by such organisms and outline an approach to address the threat.
SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

An Epic Lunar Eclipse Is Coming Tomorrow – The Longest of Its Kind in 580 Years

Space lovers are in for a treat this week. Late Thursday night and into the early hours of Friday morning (in terms of US time zones), you'll have the chance to witness the longest partial lunar eclipse in 580 years.  And don't let the 'partial' part fool you – this lunar eclipse will be pretty much as close as you can get to a total eclipse, with more than 97 percent of the full moon cast into a red hue by Earth's shadow (NASA says 99.1 percent will be covered, whereas Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles says 97 percent). At its peak, only a...
ASTRONOMY
Vegetarian Times

The Only Total Solar Eclipse of 2021 Is Happening This Saturday

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+ Join today and save 20%!. If you missed that pre-Thanksgiving lunar eclipse, don’t worry. There’s another chance coming right up for you to stay up late and ponder the stars. On Saturday, December 4, 2021 there will be a total solar eclipse for nearly two minutes.
ASTRONOMY
The Atlantic

A Billion Sea Creatures Cooked to Death

This article was originally published by High Country News. During this summer’s stifling heat wave, Robin Fales patrolled the same sweep of shore on Washington’s San Juan Island every day at low tide. The stench of rotting sea life grew as temperatures edged toward triple digits—roughly 30 degrees above average—and Fales watched the beds of kelp she studies wilt and fade. “They were bleaching more than I had ever seen,” recalls Fales, a Ph.D. candidate and marine ecologist at the University of Washington. She didn’t know if they would make it.
WILDLIFE
KVUE

Another La Niña winter: What does that mean for Central Texas and the potential for a deep freeze?

AUSTIN, Texas — Dec. 1 marked the the first day of meteorological winter, and after last winter, Central Texans are wondering what this winter will bring to the area. La Niña conditions have developed in the Pacific and are expected to continue through the winter. The La Niña conditions caused a warm November and a warm start to December. La Niña will continue being a big influencer on the weather in Central Texas throughout the winter months.
TEXAS STATE
Phys.org

Dinosaur tail found in Chile stuns scientists

Chilean paleontologists on Wednesday presented their findings on a dinosaur discovered three years ago in Patagonia which they said had a highly unusual tail that has stumped researchers. The remains of the Stegouros elengassen were discovered during excavations in 2018 at Cerro Guido, a site known to harbor numerous fossils,...
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy