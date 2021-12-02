Changes in the Eastward Movement Speed of the Madden–Julian Oscillation with Fluctuation in the Walker Circulation
© 2021 American Meteorological Society. For information regarding reuse of this content and general copyright information, consult the AMS Copyright Policy (www.ametsoc.org/PUBSReuseLicenses). Corresponding author: Tamaki Suematsu, suematsu@aori.u-tokyo.ac.jp. Keywords: Atmosphere-ocean interaction; Atmospheric circulation; Madden–Julian oscillation; Walker circulation. 1. Introduction. The Madden–Julian oscillation (MJO; Madden and Julian 1971) is the predominant...journals.ametsoc.org
