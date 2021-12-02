UPDATE: Multiple local school districts respond to unsubstantiated threats Thursday

Multiple area school districts are responding reported threats Thursday following the shooting at Oxford High School Tuesday.

No credible threats had been found at area districts as of 1 p.m. Some schools went into lockdown and Richmond High School dismissed students from school early.

Algonac Community Schools

Algonac Community Schools was put on a "code yellow" lockdown from 10:50 a.m. to 11:20 a.m. after a threat was found circulating on social media, said Crystal Harris, administrative assistant to the superintendent.

It was business as usual inside the school, however, all exterior doors were locked and no one was allowed to leave or enter the buildings, Harris said.

Harris said the Clay Township Police Department responded to investigate the threat and found it not to be credible. The lockdown was then lifted.

Port Huron Area School District

In a statement posted to the district's Facebook page, officials said the schools were made aware of some social media posts referencing the shooting at Oxford High School. No threats were found to be credible.

District spokeswoman Keely Baribeau said no students were dismissed from school early Thursday.

The district and local law enforcement are monitoring activity, behavior and other indicators closely, the statement said.

"Please take this opportunity to discuss potential consequences of false or real threats and social media with your student(s)," the district said in their statement. "Safety is our top priority and something we need to focus on together in this heightened time of awareness."

Memphis Community Schools

The school received a report of a threat written on the bathroom wall at the Junior/Senior High School, according to a Skylert sent shortly before 10 a.m.

As a precaution, a shelter in place was issued while the school's resource officer checked all bathrooms. The deputy was unable to confirm the threat, the alert said.

"Reports of false information will be investigated separately and the student code of conduct will be enforced swiftly," the alert said.

Richmond High School

Richmond Community Schools Superintendent Brian Walmsley said shortly after 9 a.m., the district received communication from parents and students that something was going to happen at the high school at 11 a.m.

The district and the Richmond Police Department investigated the threat and could not immediately determine if the threat was credible. As a precaution, the decision was made to send high school students home early, Walmsley said.

Students were evacuated room by room shortly after 10 a.m. Walmsley said the district did not want students evacuating the building all at once for safety reasons. Students were sent home via foot, bus, car or were sent to a safe reunification zone to be picked up by parents.

Walmsley said elementary and middle school students were not sent home early, however the schools were put on a lockdown. It was business as usual inside the building, however, visitors were not allowed inside the building.

Walmsley said the other buildings were not dismissed because the threat was directed at the high school and the district did not want students sent home without adequate childcare.

It has since been determined the threat aimed at the high school was not credible, he said.

“We were on a time crunch this morning to make a decision for the safety of the students and staff," Walmsley said.

Yale Public Schools

In a letter sent to district parents, Yale Public Schools Superintendent Kurt Sutton said the district has received no threats and there is no lockdown at the school, despite rumors to the contrary.

"We have reassured students that the school is a safe place and encourage them to share their feelings with staff," Sutton said in the letter. "We have also reminded secondary students that if they see or hear something suspicious, that they should report it to the school or use OK2Say on the district website."

"We appreciate the community’s support as we help our students make sense of this tragedy. If your child is having a difficult time as a result of this situation, I encourage you to reach out to the school office for counseling support. If you have any questions or concerns please reach out to me at your earliest convenience."

Contact Laura Fitzgerald at (810) 941-7072 or lfitzgeral@gannett.com.