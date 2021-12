The SECURE Act of 2019 passed with big changes to retirement income planning. It created a Fiduciary Safe Harbor Provision for employers which allows them to offer certain annuities inside 401(k) plans without worrying about their fiduciary liability if the insurance company defaulted on their annuity payments. While having access to annuities inside a 401(k) is not a new option, the passing of the SECURE Act will no doubt embolden plan sponsors to start including these retirement income options. The main question may no longer be IF they are available to you, but now is are they RIGHT for you?

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 5 DAYS AGO