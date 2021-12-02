ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
JARED MEZZOCCHI: ON THE BEAUTY OF LOSS

By THIS WEEK IN NEW YORK
twi-ny.com
 4 days ago

Why: From November 11 to 21, the Vineyard Theatre presented Jared Mezzocchi's interactive Zoom show On the Beauty of Loss, in which the Obie-winning director, actor, playwright, associate professor, and designer (The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, How to Catch a Star) reflects on personal and...

twi-ny.com

Comments / 0

twi-ny.com

NETFLIX’S PASSING: SCREENING AND CONVERSATION

Who: Rebecca Hall, Ruth Negga, André Holland, David Nugent. Where: 92nd St. Y, 1395 Lexington Ave. at 92nd St., Buttenwieser Hall and 92Y online. When: Friday, December 3, $25 in person, 6:30; $20 online, 8:20. Why: In her directorial debut, Passing, award-winning actress Rebecca Hall (Vicky Cristina Barcelona, Machinal) makes...
MOVIES
twi-ny.com

THE ANTELOPE PARTY

Cosplay battles fascism in Dutch Kills Theater’s creepy good production of Eric John Meyer’s The Antelope Party. The show, extended through December 4 at the Wild Project, takes place primarily in the Western Pennsylvania apartment of Ben (Edward Mawere), a Brony — an adult fan of the children’s television cartoon program My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic — who hosts weekly meetings where he and several other Bronies and Pegasisters gather to dress up in character and participate in role-playing games. Shawn (Will Dagger) is Pinkie Pie, Doug (Quinn Franzen) is Rainbow Dash, Maggie (Lindsley Howard) is Rarity, Rachel (Caitlin Morris) is Twilight Sparkle, and Ben is Fluttershy.
ENTERTAINMENT
Variety

‘Summer of Soul’ Chose Questlove, Not the Other Way Around

Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson says the untold story of the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival found him, and not the other way around. When he started crafting his directorial debut, “Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised),” he kept the 40 hours of archival footage playing on loop, 24 hours a day, for five months. “If I got goosebumps when I was watching, it made the cut,” he shares.
MOVIES
twi-ny.com

TROUBLE IN MIND

227 West 42nd St. between Broadway & Eighth Ave. In 1955, Alice Childress’s Trouble in Mind was destined to be the first play by a Black woman writer to be staged on Broadway. However, when the white producers insisted that Childress use a rewritten happy ending instead of her original one, she adamantly refused. Four years later, Lorraine Hansberry’s A Raisin in the Sun opened at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre and became a much-revived classic while Trouble in Mind languished in relative obscurity, occasionally performed by small companies and schools.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘The Harder They Fall’ Director Jeymes Samuel on Writing the Score Alongside the Script: “Words Have Melodies”

Previously best known as singer-songwriter and music producer The Bullitts, Jeymes Samuel burst into the film world this year with dramatic, gun-slinging fashion thanks to his feature debut, Netflix’s The Harder They Fall. But Samuel didn’t just direct and co-write the all-star, all-black Western, with an A-list cast — which includes the likes of Regina King, Idris Elba, Jonathan Majors, LaKeith Stanfield, Delroy Lindo and Zazie Beetz — that has already received the Gotham ensemble tribute award. The Brit also devoted his musical talents to the genre-spanning score, which he says took in the whole African diaspora, “from Cape Verde to...
MOVIES
twi-ny.com

THE SHAPE OF THINGS: LAND OF BROKEN DREAMS CONVENING & CONCERT SERIES

643 Park Ave. at Sixty-Seventh St. Installation: Tuesday – Sunday through December 31, $18. As part of Carrie Mae Weems’s “The Shape of Things” monumental multimedia installation at Park Ave. Armory, there will be three days of live music, conversations, and performances that activate the space. Tickets are going fast for the “Land of Broken Dreams” series, which features nighttime concerts by singer-songwriter Somi on December 9, the jazz trio of Vijay Iyer, Arooj Aftab, and Linda May Han Oh on December 10, and Terri Lyne Carrington and Lisa Fischer, whose latest project is “Music for Abolition,” on December 11. Tickets also include admission to a “Daytime Convening” from 1:00 to 7:00, with pop-up performances by more than 150 artists in the Wade Thompson Drill Hall, the Board of Officers Room, the Veterans Room, and the Colonels Room.
ENTERTAINMENT
Variety

Jack Harlow on How Reading Harry Potter Made Him the Competitive Rapper He Is Today

While accepting his award for Variety’s Hitmaker of Tomorrow, Jack Harlow gifted the audience with a story from his childhood, revealing how a reading program stoked his competitive side, and how he’s been a voracious reader since he was a little kid. That combination, along with a little Harry Potter, made him the artist he is today. Harlow took the stage at the Variety Hitmakers award presentation in Los Angeles, noting that he hasn’t met everyone in the crowd, but wanted everyone to get a chance to know him, launching into this sweet story from his past. “When I was in...
MUSIC
The Guardian

Feeling lonely? Film, music, art and more that will put you in good company

Accept no slow acoustic covers – there are not enough Greatest Songs of All Time playlists out there to adequately contain the magnificence of Robyn’s original heartbreak hit Dancing on My Own. Watching on as an ex-partner finds new love in the club, the Swedish songwriter finds a bittersweet haven in the euphoria of dance, weaving a gossamer thread between joy and despair. It set the blueprint for a whole new school of sad-banger pop but, 11 years on, nobody has quite managed to ascend to Dancing on My Own’s cathartic heights. Pour a glass, play it loud and hug yourself tight: you deserve this. Jenessa Williams.
THEATER & DANCE
editorials24.com

Jay Jay Phillips, AGT Keyboardist, Dies of COVID at 30

Jay Jay Phillips, a rock musician who competed on “America’s Got Talent” in 2009 and 2017, has died. He was 30. The big-haired musician died from COVID-19, which he was battling over Thanksgiving week. The Instagram account of Phillips’ band posted a tribute to the keyboardist earlier this week.
PUBLIC HEALTH
PopSugar

Halle Berry and Cardi B Come Out Swinging With Bruised's All-Women Hip-Hop Soundtrack

Halle Berry and Cardi B came out swinging when they executive-produced the soundtrack for Netflix's Bruised. Berry is set to star in the upcoming MMA fighter film, where she'll make her directorial debut. To match the intense girl-power energy of Bruised, Berry enlisted Cardi B's rap expertise to help advise on the soundtrack — the first-ever all-women hip-hop soundtrack, to be exact.
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Kesha Climbs A Tree While Wearing Nothing But A Small Piece Of Fabric — Photo

Kesha declared she’s ‘not extra’ in her hilarious caption as she enjoyed some time in the beautiful outdoors!. Kesha, 34, is one with nature! The “Tik Tok” singer stripped down as she went tree climbing in a new post shared to Instagram on Wednesday, Nov. 10. She covered herself with just a piece of purple floral fabric as she hung from a branch of the large tree, declining to share her location. “I’m not extra, you are,” the singer captioned her post, which has racked up over 40,000 likes.
MUSIC
smobserved.com

Rock Star Sophia Urista Squats, Pees on a Male Fan's Face During Concert

In what could perhaps be viewed as destiny in a name, Brass Against's Frontman (Frontwoman?) Sophia Urista peed on a male fans face during a performance in Daytona Florida on Thursday night, 11/11/21. And the footage has, well, leaked. The singer invited a male fan up on stage after saying...
MUSIC
survivornet.com

Actor Michael J. Fox, 60, Who’s Lived a Decades-Long Parkinson’s Journey, Focuses on Gratitude & Joy; ‘Gratitude Makes Optimism Possible’

The Power of Gratitude, According to Michael J. Fox. Michael J. Fox, 60, says in a new interview he’s focusing on gratitude and optimism while living with Parkinson’s disease. Fox was diagnosed with early-onset Parkinson’s in 1991 when he was just 29 years old. Expressing gratitude and keeping a positive...
CELEBRITIES
The Stranger

When Gomer Pyle Married Rock Hudson

Oh sure, Seattle’s had its share of cute weddings, but the cutest — one four decades in the making — is the 2013 union of Jim Nabors and Stan Cadwallader at the Fairmont Olympic Hotel downtown. One was a TV star, the other a firefighter, and they’d managed to keep their relationship out of the public eye for 38 years.
SEATTLE, WA

