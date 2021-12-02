ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Germany locks unvaccinated out of public life; mandate looms

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBERLIN (AP) — Unvaccinated people across Germany will soon be excluded from nonessential stores, restaurants and sports and cultural venues, Chancellor Angela Merkel announced Thursday, and parliament will consider a general vaccine mandate as part of efforts to curb coronavirus infections. Merkel announced the measures after a meeting with...

