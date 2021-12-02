ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

MLB Commissioner Hopes First Players’ Walkout In 27 Years Can Be Resolved ‘Soon’

CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KEcru_0dCKX95F00

DENVER, Colorado (CBSDFW.COM) – Major League Baseball is in a work stoppage. The league’s commissioner Rob Manfred held a news conference Thursday morning. He said the league is hoping both parties come to an agreement soon.

The lockout began at 12:01 Thursday morning. The last time a work stoppage happened in major league baseball was 27 years ago in 1994. Many are hoping it will get wrapped up by the time spring training begins.

During the lockout, players will receive any signing bonuses or deferred salary payments, but they will not be paid their base salary if the lockout impacts the regular season.

Manfred says the players association has not budged from a list of proposals it made all the way back in May.

Some of the players’ demands include shortening the time until players can reach free agency and raising the luxury tax threshold, which would drive player salaries higher.

Manfred said the players’ demands are “bad for the sport and bad for the fans.”

“I’m disappointed we didn’t get to an agreement,” Manfred said. “I think we’re in a process, I’m prepared to continue that process and I’m optimistic that we’re going to get a deal.”

Spring training begins in 11 weeks. In 1994, the strike lasted for nearly a year, 232 days.

Comments / 0

Related
Marietta Daily Journal

MLB, owners lock out players for first work stoppage in 26 years

Major League Baseball initiated an owner-approved lockout on Thursday as commissioner Rob Manfred said the first work stoppage in 26 years is “the best mechanism to protect the 2022 season” following the expiration of the collective bargaining agreement. MLB negotiated this week in Texas with the players’ union, but the...
NFL
MLB Trade Rumors

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred, MLBPA head Tony Clark discuss lockout

Major League Baseball’s first work stoppage in more than a quarter-century went into effect Wednesday night, with the owners unanimously voting to lock the players out until a new collective bargaining agreement is reached. Both MLB commissioner Rob Manfred and MLB Players Association director Tony Clark met with the media Thursday morning.
MLB
NBC Sports

MLB enters lockout as collective bargaining agreement expires

Major League Baseball has entered a lockout. MLB owners and the players association failed to reach an agreement on a new collective bargaining agreement ahead of the expiration of the prior CBA at 11:59 p.m. ET on Wednesday night, resulting in the league's first work stoppage in 26 years. "Simply...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Sportico

MLB Lockout Cancels Winter Meetings as Sides Target Spring Training Start

Major League Baseball locked out the players after the current five-year Basic Agreement between the sides expired at midnight Wednesday night. The sport’s annual Winter Meetings, which had been scheduled to begin next week in Orlando, have also been canceled. The owners voted unanimously in favor of a lockout after negotiations broke down Wednesday, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said during a press conference in Dallas Thursday morning. “We came to Texas to make a deal,” Manfred said. “We committed to the process. We made proposals, and it just did not happen.” Because of that lockout, baseball officials aren’t allowed to contact their own...
MLB
CBS Sports

MLB lockout: Commissioner Rob Manfred calls work stoppage 'bad for business'

Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred spoke to reporters on Thursday morning, just hours after the team owners voted unanimously to lock out the players and trigger the league's first work stoppage since 1994-95. Though the lockout coincided with the expiration of the Collective Bargaining Agreement, it should be noted that negotiations could have continued without shutting down the league.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rob Manfred
New York Post

Ex-Yankee Masahiro Tanaka will pitch again in Japan next year

The Yankees need another starting pitcher, but there will be no reunion with Masahiro Tanaka, as the right-hander has decided to remain in Japan for another season with Rakuten. But the team, according to sources, remains confident it will be able to make the necessary moves to create what general...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Walkout#Major League Baseball
Sportico

Baltimore Orioles’ Tanking Woes Are MLB’s ‘Incentive Problem’

For longtime Baltimore Orioles fans, the glory days of Cal Ripken Jr., Jim Palmer and Eddie Murray feel like a distant memory—especially now. After finishing at the bottom of the AL East for the fourth time in five years, the Orioles head into Major League Baseball’s first lockout in 26 years as a prime example of a crucial negotiating point between the league and the players’ association. Baltimore’s abysmal 2021 campaign included a 19-game losing streak that only seemed to strengthen the argument that management wasn’t trying to be competitive. Not even pretending to be. Trailing only Cleveland as the lowest payroll...
MLB
Dodger Insider

MLB-leading five Dodger players named to All-MLB teams

Five Dodgers were named to the All-MLB team, which was announced today by Major League Baseball. The five selections led the Major Leagues. Right-handed pitchers Max Scherzer and Walker Buehler were named All-MLB First Team selections. Shortstop Trea Turner, left-handed pitcher Julio Urías and closer Kenley Jansen were All-MLB Second Team selections.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
newstalkflorida.com

MLB’s Winter Of Discontent Will Start Soon

Baseball fans don’t matter. You have to hand it to Major League Baseball owners for the holiday presents that they are about to give baseball fans. There is a lockout of the players coming but before you get to December 1st, the date the lockout will more than likely start, there is a question that needs to be asked. If MLB is doing so poorly financially, how come the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim and the Houston Astros have each committed to paying more than $20 million to two pitchers who have missed seasons? There is no guarantee of any success for either. Paying tens of millions of dollars for pitchers is always risky but paying tens of millions of dollars for broken down pitchers seems inane. The shutdown of the industry in the winter will deprive fans of the Hot Stove League. The rumor season. The actual trades or signing of free agents cannot occur until a new collective bargaining agreement is reached.
NFL
MLB

Soto First Team All-MLB for 2nd straight year

WASHINGTON -- First, there was a Silver Slugger Award. Then, there was a second-place finish in National League MVP voting. On Tuesday, right fielder Juan Soto wrapped up his 2021 offseason accolades by being named First Team All-MLB for the second year in a row. The award, in its third...
MLB
sportstalkatl.com

Report: The Braves doubled a Marlins bid for a priority Free Agent

As MLB Trade Rumors reported it, the Braves coughed up a lot of money for one of the only viable options at catcher on the free-agent market:. According to their sources, the Marlins were in on new Braves catcher Manny Pina before the Braves doubled the money Miami offered:. Pina...
MLB
CBS DFW

CBS DFW

Dallas, TX
88K+
Followers
17K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 11 bring you the latest news, sports and weather in Dallas/Ft. Worth. The Ones of Texas.

 https://dfw.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy