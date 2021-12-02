MLB Commissioner Hopes First Players’ Walkout In 27 Years Can Be Resolved ‘Soon’

DENVER, Colorado (CBSDFW.COM) – Major League Baseball is in a work stoppage. The league’s commissioner Rob Manfred held a news conference Thursday morning. He said the league is hoping both parties come to an agreement soon.

The lockout began at 12:01 Thursday morning. The last time a work stoppage happened in major league baseball was 27 years ago in 1994. Many are hoping it will get wrapped up by the time spring training begins.

During the lockout, players will receive any signing bonuses or deferred salary payments, but they will not be paid their base salary if the lockout impacts the regular season.

Manfred says the players association has not budged from a list of proposals it made all the way back in May.

Some of the players’ demands include shortening the time until players can reach free agency and raising the luxury tax threshold, which would drive player salaries higher.

Manfred said the players’ demands are “bad for the sport and bad for the fans.”

“I’m disappointed we didn’t get to an agreement,” Manfred said. “I think we’re in a process, I’m prepared to continue that process and I’m optimistic that we’re going to get a deal.”

Spring training begins in 11 weeks. In 1994, the strike lasted for nearly a year, 232 days.