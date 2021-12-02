ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Video: Milder weather for afternoon

By Kevin Skarupa
WMUR.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA few weak systems gliding through bringing rain and snow chances as temps cool off again for the weekend. As temps warm during the day (40s to lower 50s) on a southerly breeze, some rain showers will...

www.wmur.com

potomaclocal.com

First snowfall of the season expected Wednesday morning

Forecasters said the region could see its first inch of snow for the season late Tuesday night and Wednesday. A storm system coming from the Great Plains will move into the region Tuesday night and affect the area for most of Wednesday, exiting the region Wednesday night. Forecasters expect cold...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Monday Brings Wind, Blast Of Cold Air

CHICAGO (CBS) — Rain will end with strong winds for the Chicago area on Monday, bringing a blast of cold air. As the rain ends Sunday night, low temperatures will reach 28 degrees. Monday will be windy with a few flurries. A wind advisory is in place for most of the area from 2 a.m. until noon. Colder temperatures will arrive Monday night and continue into Tuesday but won’t last long. Temperatures will ride back into the 40s by the end of the week.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Weather: Schools Close As Bitter Cold Moves In

WEATHER RESOURCES: WCCO Weather App | School Closings | Live Radar MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The WCCO Weather Watcher is blue, as we are expecting the coldest temperatures of the season so far Monday. Meteorologist Riley O’Connor says any melting that happened Sunday set the stage to turn to ice, with icy morning and evening commutes possible Monday. (credit: CBS) Temperatures will only reach the upper teens in the metro on Monday, and the 9-degree low will actually feel closer to negative 7 degrees. There will below-zero lows in much of the north-central and northwestern parts of the state, but it will actually feel anywhere between negative 14 in...
MINNESOTA STATE
panolian.com

Residents wake up to tornado warnings, blast of rough weather

Conditions in the atmosphere across portions of the southern Plains and Southeast will be primed to produce a few explosive storms on Monday. Severe thunderstorms started ripping across the southern United States on Sunday and spread eastward on Monday, triggering a series of tornado warnings and a couple of tornado reports. AccuWeather forecasters say the threat for severe weather more reminiscent of springtime than early December will persist across portions of the South on Monday.
ENVIRONMENT
blockclubchicago.org

Temperatures Will Plunge Monday As Chicago Faces Temperatures In The 20s, Snow

CHICAGO — Temperatures will plunge Monday and hang around the 20s at the start of the week in Chicago. Monday will see snow showers in the morning and be cloudy before gradually becoming mostly sunny, according to the National Weather Service. The day will hit 32 degrees but temperatures will fall to about 23 degrees by 5 p.m. It’ll be breezy with wind gusts up to 45 mph.
CHICAGO, IL
Wbaltv.com

Snow in forecast Wednesday -- but will it stick?

|| Closings/Delays | Weather Advisories | Radar | Forecast | Email Alerts | Send us your pics ||. Follow: @ttasselWBAL | @AvaWBAL | @TonyPannWBAL | @TaylorWBAL | @wbaltv11. While snow's in the forecast, Wednesday still looks like no big deal in the Baltimore metro. Temperatures begin the 60s Monday but...
BALTIMORE, MD
Q2 News

Snow this afternoon into the evening

It will stay quite cold the next couple of days as a shot of energy moves through. The cold air combined with ample moisture aloft will combine to bring snow this afternoon through the evening with 1”-2” (or slightly more) of accumulation possible in Billings and most of the surrounding area. Areas east of Yellowstone County only looking at trace amounts.
YELLOWSTONE COUNTY, MT
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Snow, wind chills, milder weather

Well, we finally got our snow!! Snowfall ranged from 7-11" along highway 2 corridor to 3-5" around the F/M area. Here is a link to weekend's snow https://nwschat.weather.gov/lsr/#FGF/202112051100/202112051945/0100 Winds gusted to 56mph in the F/M area Sunday evening causing whiteout conditions. Now, the cold settles in for a few days...
ENVIRONMENT
KIRO 7 Seattle

Upload your weather photos, video here

Snow fell in Whatcom County Monday with some wet snow mixed in across the rest of the area. Whether it’s snow, flooding, fallen trees, a sunset or a beautiful day, upload your photos and videos below and be sure to tell us the area where you live. You may even see your photo during one of our newscasts!
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA

