Driver Shaken, Bus Damaged in DTLA Transit Disturbance

A man possibly under the influence causes a disturbance on a DTLA bus. Zak Holman/KNN

Los Angeles: A man who was possibly under the influence, damaged a bus before Los Angeles Police officers removed him. The call started as a man causing a disturbance on a bus at approximately 3:12 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 2, near the intersection of Spring Street and 7th.

MTA personnel requested LAPD to the location to assist with the suspect on bus # 8150. The man was taken into custody after he had taken parts from the bus in attempts to assault the driver, then breaking the front windshield.

