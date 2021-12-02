ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Dow rebounds by 400 points as market volatility from omicron continues

stockxpo.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStocks rebounded on Thursday from a sell-off in the previous session spurred by the arrival of the latest Covid variant on U.S. shores. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained about 440 points, helped by a 3% uptick in Boeing’s stock. The S&P 500 rose 0.9%. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite gained 0.6%....

stockxpo.com

Related
DailyFx

S&P 500 Weekly Forecast: Omicron Fears May Weigh on US Stocks; Reopening Trade at Risk

Volatility has spiked in recent days on growing concerns about the pandemic. The S&P 500 has trended lower as traders have trimmed their exposure to risk assets. Though the fundamental backdrop remains supportive for most U.S. stocks on strong corporate earnings and constructive profit outlook, omicron variant uncertainty will drive price action in the near-term.
STOCKS
investing.com

Stock Market News: Hawkish Fed, Omicron Fears Rock Markets As Volatility Soars

Market Indexes: It was a volatile week, with all 4 indexes retreating, as the market was rocked by hawkish comments from the Fed, the uncertainty of the Omnicom virus variant, and a weaker than expected jobs report, although the unemployment rate plunged to a 21-month low of 4.2%. Volatility: The...
STOCKS
CNBC

Market history says omicron volatility isn't a reason for investors to sell

There is a big difference between being a trader and an investor in a market with this level of uncertainty and volatility caused by a new Covid variant. Stock market trading gains and losses may whipsaw every day, even intraday, but the history of the VIX volatility index suggests that patient investors will be rewarded.
MARKETS
State
California State
Motley Fool

Is It Time To Buy the 5 Worst-Performing Blue-Chip Stocks of 2021?

Rising costs that are crimping corporate profits may not be as "transitory" as many investors believe. Several stalwart companies have also allowed competitors to creep onto their turf. Rekindled competitiveness and cost-containment measures could take years to establish. If you're already hunting for bargains to carry into the new year...
STOCKS
investing.com

Top 5 Things to Watch in Markets in the Week Ahead

Investing.com -- Developments around the Omicron coronavirus variant will continue to be the main driver of market sentiment in the week ahead and this news flow, together with a hawkish turn by the Federal Reserve, means Friday’s inflation data will be in the spotlight. Broad based market volatility, which saw Bitcoin tumble on Saturday, looks set to remain elevated. Meanwhile, the UK is to release October GDP data ahead of the Bank of England’s December meeting. Here’s what you need to know to start your week.
STOCKS
investing.com

4 Top Nasdaq-100 Stocks to Buy in December

The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 trended higher this week amid the uncertainties surrounding inflation and the emergence of the omicron coronavirus variant. Furthermore, better-than-expected private payrolls, rising consumer spending, and strategic policies to deal with omicron are expected to support the stock market. So, we believe fundamentally sound Nasdaq 100 stocks Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO), Intel (INTC), Amgen (AMGN), and NXP (NXPI) could be ideal picks now.The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 edged higher this week after the Federal Reserve chairman's hawkish comment to accelerate bond-buying in a bid to curtail sustained and troublesome inflation. Although investors remained wary of growing inflation and the emergence of the omicron coronavirus variant, U.S. stocks rebounded sharply yesterday.
STOCKS
Person
Jerome Powell
Motley Fool

5 Bold Predictions for the Stock Market in 2022

It's hard to believe, but 2022 is already less than a month away. Every December, I decide to have a little fun and come up with a list of five predictions for the stock market in the following year that aren't obvious and often aren't very popular. Obviously, nobody has...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

The Dow has shed over 2,000 points over past month as blue-chip, stock-market index heads for 4th weekly tumble

The Dow Jones Industrial Average has shed about 2,000 points since the middle of November to this Friday, as bullish momentum unwinds. At last check, the Dow was down 360 points Friday afternoon, bringing the weekly drop to nearly 630 points, or 1.8%, and marking the fourth consecutive weekly decline for the benchmark of 30 blue-chip stocks, if the decline holds. From the weekly period started Nov. 12 to Dec. 3, the index has lost about 2,054 points. U.S. stock benchmarks were down Friday, as investors reassessed weaker-than-expected November jobs report as unlikely to stay the hand of a Federal Reserve that seems intent on tamping down inflation. Worries about the spread of the omicron variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 and fears about the Federal Reserve's monetary policy plans, was helping to undercut bullish momentum on Wall Street.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Energy Stocks#Inflation#Dow#Covid#Nasdaq Composite#Russell 2000#Airline#Delta Air Lines#Mgm Resorts#Hilton Worldwide#Norwegian Cruise Line#Bloomberg News#Iphone#The White House#The Federal Reserve#Fed Chair#U S House#Bank Of America S
stockxpo.com

S&P 500 drops on Friday, stocks head for losing week from omicron fears

The S&P 500 dropped on Friday, after a disappointing November jobs report, as the market nears the end of a roller-coaster week driven by Covid omicron variant developments. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell about 200 points, dragged down by a 3% loss in Boeing. The S&P 500 lost about 1%. The technology-focused Nasdaq Composite dipped 2%. The major averages are on pace for a losing week.
STOCKS
stockxpo.com

Tech Stocks, Omicron Concerns Pull Stock Markets Down

Major U.S. indexes gave up their strong early gains and turned lower, setting them on track to finish a bumpy week on Wall Street with losses. The S&P 500 lost around 1%, dragged down by shares of tech companies. The index rallied Thursday despite uncertainty about the Omicron variant’s potential impact on the global economy. The tech-focused Nasdaq Composite lost 1.9%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.6%.
STOCKS
DailyFx

Dow, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Forecasts for the Week Ahead

This was a big week for stocks, with all three major U.S. indices falling as a couple of key risk factors took center-stage. While the Omicron variant carries a lot of unknowns, the Fed made a clear move towards more-hawkish policy this week, and with the unemployment rank sinking below the 4.5% marker for ‘maximum employment,’ the bank may be even closer to tighter policy in the effort of stemming inflation.
STOCKS
investing.com

S&P 500 Slips on Tech Wreck After November Job Gains Fall Short

Investing.com – The S&P 500 fell Friday, after data showed job gains fell well short of estimates in November at time when concerns about the impact of Omicron on economic growth continue to dominate investor sentiment. The S&P 500 fell 1.5%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.76%, or 261...
STOCKS

