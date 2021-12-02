ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Peter Crouch Forgot That He Scored In the Champions League, And It Was Hilarious

By James Hilsum
SPORTbible
SPORTbible
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Peter Crouch had an impressive career at the very highest level, after featuring for the likes of Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool and scoring more than 100 Premier League goals. He won the FA Cup and Community Shield during his time with the Reds, and scored 22 goals in 42...

www.sportbible.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'Their second string can't compete': Peter Crouch and Glenn Hoddle slam 'DISGRACEFUL' Spurs after disastrous defeat away at Mura... and insist Antonio Conte's side 'took victory for granted'

Peter Crouch and Glenn Hoddle were less than impressed with Tottenham's performance during their Europa League clash with Mura on Thursday evening. Tottenham were beaten 2-1 by the Slovenian champions after Ryan Sessegnon received a red card in the 31st minute of the game. Hoddle labelled Tottenham's performance as 'disgraceful',...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Edd Howley enjoys Peter Crouch praise after 'header' try for Bridgend Ravens

Edd Howley won praise from former England footballer Peter Crouch after his unorthodox 'header' try for Bridgend Ravens against Swansea. The full-back's instinctive actions led to a spectacular, matchwinning score which went viral on social media - and drew the attention of ex-Tottenham, Liverpool and Stoke striker Crouch.
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Owen Hargreaves
Person
Raheem Sterling
Person
Joleon Lescott
Person
Jake Humphrey
Person
Frank Lampard
Person
Phil Foden
Person
Wayne Rooney
Person
Peter Crouch
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Reds#The Champions League#Tottenham Hotspur#Bt Sport#Englishmen#Petercrouch#Btsportfootball#Psv Eindhoven#The Philips Stadion#Anfield
BBC

Champions League: Liverpool 2-0 Porto - Thiago and Mohamed Salah score

Liverpool maintained their 100% record in the Champions League this season by seeing off Porto at Anfield. Jurgen Klopp's men, who had already secured top spot in Group B and a place in the knockout stages after winning their first four games, picked up another three points against the Portuguese side.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SPORTbible

Samuel Eto'o's Incredible Message To Patrick Vieira Before He Played Against A Young Lionel Messi In 2005

It feels like a lifetime ago since Lionel Messi first emerged on the scene at Barcelona, but Samuel Eto'o was one of the players who noticed his immediate potential. The 40-year-old Cameroonian striker had the opportunity to play alongside the Argentine magician, from his emergence in Barca's senior team up to the point when he left the Camp Nou in 2009 for Inter Milan.
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Borussia Dortmund F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
FA Cup
NewsBreak
A.C. Milan
Country
Germany
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo penalty seals Manchester United victory in thriller against Arsenal

If you are already bored of the interminable debate over whether Cristiano Ronaldo is a help or a hindrance to Manchester United, bad news, this is just the beginning. It is not going away any time soon, partly because he is not going away any time soon either. Just as Old Trafford prepares to enter the gegenpressing era and even more attention is paid to what he does off the ball, he keeps winning matches with what he does on it.That might ignore some of the particular nuances in the arguments over Ronaldo’s role in this team, on both sides...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Chelsea 4-0 Juventus: Holders book Champions League last-16 spot as Trevoh Chalobah, Reece James, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Timo Werner score

Holders Chelsea thrashed Juventus 4-0 to secure their place in the Champions League knockout stages with what Thomas Tuchel described as an "amazing performance" at Stamford Bridge. Tuchel's side, already three points clear at the summit of the Premier League, jumped above Juventus at the top of Group H with...
PREMIER LEAGUE
midfloridanewspapers.com

Champions League: Carrick thrust into limelight at Man U

Some talking points in the Champions League heading into the fifth round of group games:. One of English soccer's best and possibly most underappreciated midfielders in recent years, Michael Carrick was known for his calmness, quiet authority and vision on the field. He'll need all of those attributes now he has been thrust into one of the world's biggest coaching jobs pretty much from out of nowhere. Carrick, who only started his coaching career in 2018 and has never held a senior position, was named as United's caretaker manager following the firing of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Sunday. In place until United finds another coach for the rest of the season, Carrick starts his new role with a crucial match away to Villarreal on Tuesday as the teams look to seal qualification to the knockout stage. They are both on seven points in Group F, two points clear of Atalanta with two games left. Carrick will need to pick up a beleaguered United team that lost 4-1 at Watford in the Premier League on Saturday, the latest in a string of dreadful results that ultimately cost Solskjaer his job.
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min.com

Juventus predicted lineup vs Chelsea - Champions League

Juventus travel to face Chelsea on Tuesday night, knowing that a victory will seal top spot in Champions League Group H. Although Juve won the reverse fixture in Turin, head coach Massimiliano Allegri has something of a mini defensive injury crisis on his hands ahead of the match at Stamford Bridge.
SOCCER
SPORTbible

SPORTbible

49K+
Followers
15K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

We've got the latest sports news, pictures and videos from around the world. Up to date coverage of all the biggest sports events and exclusive interviews with the biggest UFC, boxing, NFL and NBA stars and much more.

 https://www.sportbible.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy