Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker will see the addition of two new Job Classes to the MMORPG. Announced at FFXIV Fan Fest, the Reaper is a new DPS Job Class that will see players channel the power of the Void. While the Reaper will be able to summon a spirit to aid them in combat, it will not be a pet-focused Job. Instead, it will rely on properly timing when you summon the Void avatar to deal bursts to damage to foes. However, there are some stipulations when it comes to unlocking the Reaper in FFXIV.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO