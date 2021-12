In this week’s recap of the Top 10 most popular Supermarket News articles, Walmart extending its COVID leave policy and brings back vaccination incentives ranked as the week’s top story. Walmart, the nation’s largest retailer, is responding to the threat of the new Omicron variant of COVID-19 by extending its COVID leave policy for associates through March 31, 2022, as well as reintroducing its vaccine incentive for frontline associates to provide $150 after an associate becomes fully vaccinated. Among other stories in this week’s gallery:

GROCERY & SUPERMAKET ・ 6 HOURS AGO