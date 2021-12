COLUMBUS, Ohio – The state of Ohio on Monday announced just over $1 million in tax credits that could bring 133 jobs to Northeast Ohio. Cohen & Company and LG Chem America Inc. were two of 10 projects that received incentives from the Ohio Tax Credit Authority. A total of $4,710,000 in credits are supposed to create $296 million in investments and 946 new jobs across the state, according to a news release from Gov. Mike DeWine’s office.

OHIO STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO