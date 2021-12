Portland Trail Blazers (10-10) vs. Utah Jazz (13-7) The Portland Trail Blazers take on the Utah Jazz on the road in their third and final game of a road trip. The Blazers come into this matchup after losing two straight on the road, dropping their record on the road to an abysmal 1-9. The Jazz are coming off of a two game series against the New Orleans Pelicans, splitting games on back-to-back nights and hoping to win a second straight in their third game of a four game home stand.

NBA ・ 6 DAYS AGO