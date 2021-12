Florida school zones are now one step closer to getting speed cameras. A bill permitting them unanimously cleared its first of three Senate committees Tuesday afternoon. The bipartisan policy (SB 410) gives local governments the option to install speed cameras in their school zones. Drivers could face a $158 fine that wouldn't impact their insurance. The tickets start at 10 mph over the limit, and enforcement would begin an hour before class until an hour after.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO