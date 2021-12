OSWEGO – The American College Personnel Association (ACPA) has named SUNY Oswego’s Title IX Coordinator Lisa Evaneski a 2022 Diamond Honoree. “It’s a huge honor and I’m very humbled by being included in this class. I’ve known some of these people for 20 years. It’s just really cool to be included in this class of incredible professionals,” Evaneski said about her nomination.

