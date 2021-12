OSWEGO – Oswego Music Hall will continue its Open Mic Friday series on December 3. Shows begin at 7 p.m.; sign-ups at 6:30 p.m. Guest Host, Mark Wahl, leads off Open Mic Friday and will be followed by performers who sign up that night. Performers have the option to enter the juried songwriter’s competition held every open mic. Winners will perform at the Music Hall’s Season Finale Emerging Artist Showcase to be held next May.

OSWEGO, NY ・ 6 DAYS AGO