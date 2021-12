You probably hear a lot of different health information about breakfast and weight loss being thrown around, so it can be difficult to try and know which information is correct and which isn't. Some people may say that oatmeal is the best way to start your day, while others believe eggs or other lean proteins are better. Some will even say that you should never skip breakfast, while others say intermittent fasting is best.

DIETS ・ 10 DAYS AGO