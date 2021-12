CLEVELAND, Ohio – Maple Heights Mayor Annette Blackwell is entering the race for Cuyahoga County Executive. Though she has not formally announced her candidacy, a campaign website in her name indicates she intends to be the third person to vie for the position, joining fellow Democrat Chris Ronayne and Republican Lee Weingart. The news comes three weeks after current County Executive Armond Budish said he will not seek a third term.

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH ・ 8 HOURS AGO