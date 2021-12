This is something that has confused me since the day he arrived, how old is he supposed to be exactly?. Moira said she was 18 years old when she left home and Mackenzie was 10, so the age gap between them is 8 years, which means Mackenzie is supposed to be 41 years old. That would be fine but the actor is only 30 years old and can't come close to pulling off looking like a 41 year old. Also, the other day, when he was talking to Charity about Noah, he said he was closer to Noah's age than Charity's, but Noah is 17 and Charity is 45.

