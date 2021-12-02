ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Second omicron case reported in US

By Christopher Hutton
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rDwMN_0dCKTvV000


A Minnesota resident has been confirmed as the second omicron COVID-19 case in the United States.

The Minnesota Department of Health reported its first COVID-19 case stemming from the omicron variant on Thursday, just one day after California announced the first omicron case to reach U.S. soil.

"Today, those tools detected a case of the Omicron variant in Minnesota," said Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz in a press statement. "This news is concerning, but it is not a surprise. We know that this virus is highly infectious and moves quickly throughout the world."

OMICRON VARIANT WAS PRESENT IN EUROPE A WEEK BEFORE DETECTION IN SOUTH AFRICA


The resident is a vaccinated adult male who resides in Hennepin County who developed mild symptoms on Nov. 22 and sought COVID-19 testing on Nov. 24, according to officials. The individual has reportedly since recovered from the symptoms.

The individual traveled domestically to attend the Anime NYC 2021 convention at the Javits Center from Nov. 19 to 21 before testing positive for COVID-19, and contract tracing is underway.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

No cases of the omicron variant have been reported in New York as of Thursday morning.


New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said the development is "not unexpected" at a press conference less than two hours after the Minnesota Department of Health announced the case.


The New York governor said New York officials will make sure all attendees of the event are aware of the possible exposure and encourage them to get testing.

When asked about the prospect of an omicron wave this winter, Hochul said, "We're ready for it."

The first omicron case in the U.S. was reported in California Wednesday. The person recently returned from a trip to South Africa on Nov. 22 and tested positive on Nov. 29, Dr. Anthony Fauci said during a White House press conference. The individual is self-quarantined, and people in close contact have been notified and have thus far tested negative.

Washington Examiner Videos

Comments / 1

Related
WashingtonExaminer

Biden's winter COVID-19 policy: Safety vs. freedom

In a Thursday speech about his winter COVID-19 policies, President Joe Biden expressed his hope for an end to the political divide that various coronavirus mandates have brought. But as Doug McKelway reports, forces more powerful than politics (specifically a natural yearning to be free) suggest the political divide may not end, neither in the United States nor in many other countries wracked by COVID-19 policy divides and protests.
U.S. POLITICS
Best Life

90 Percent of People Hospitalized With Omicron Have This in Common

A new variant first detected in South Africa has health officials around the world on high alert. Now reported in more than 20 countries so far, the Omicron variant has caused a surge in South Africa in a short period of time, increasing new COVID cases in the country from about 300 a day in mid-November to around 3,000 each day, as reported by The New York Times. At the moment, virus experts warn that the data on this variant is still very limited. White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, said it will take about two to four weeks to gather more information on Omicron's transmissibility and severity. For now, we can only look to anecdotal data on how this variant is affecting the people it's infecting.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Minnesota State
The Independent

Disease expert who sounded early warning about Covid predicts US already has 2,000 omicron cases

A public health expert who gave America early warnings about Covid-19 has said that there are probably around 2,000 cases of the new omicron variant already in the US.Dr Charity Dean, a former official at the California Department of Public Health, was among the first to warn in February last year that coronavirus was almost certainly circulating among Americans who had not travelled to China.Now she believes that a similar thing is happening with omicron despite the US government’s claim that no cases yet exist in the country, according to an interview with Business Insider."I have no doubt that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Biden announces ‘free’ at-home Covid tests – but there’s a catch

Americans with private medical insurance will be able to have the costs of at-home Covid-19 testing kits reimbursed by their insurers as part of a series of actions from Joe Biden’s administration to bolster the US against the coronavirus pandemic as the public health crisis enters a third year.The new policy will not cover upfront costs for such rapid at-home kits, which can range from $10 to $25. Instead, the roughly 150 million Americans with private insurance plans must file claims with their insurance providers to be reimbursed for the cost of at-home testing. Private insurers already cover in-office...
PUBLIC HEALTH
tpgonlinedaily.com

Two More Deaths as Omicron Variant Arrives

Santa Cruz County reports two more COVID-19 deaths and more hospitalizations and the state confirms via genome sequencing that a variant of concern, Omicron, is in California. To detect and prevent the spread of the new variant, the state is increasing COVID-19 testing at airports for arrivals from South Africa, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia or Zimbabe, all identified by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as countries with Omicron cases.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Fauci
Person
Tim Walz
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: 1st U.S. Case Of COVID Omicron Variant Confirmed In San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A person who returned to the San Francisco Bay Area from a trip to South Africa has tested positive for the COVID omicron variant — the first confirmed case in the United States. Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease Dr. Anthony Fauci made the announcement Wednesday at the White House. The California and San Francisco Departments of Public Health and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed that the case was caused by the omicron variant through genomic sequencing conducted at the University of California at San Francisco, and confirmed...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anime Nyc#Omicron#Europe#Javits Center#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
healththoroughfare.com

The CDC Reveals Dire Possibility Regarding the Omicron Variant of COVID

The new Omicron variant (B.1.1.529) of the SARS-CoV-2 virus immediately started to worry scientists. They still struggle to fully understand the danger behind the new strain, and among these experts, there is also Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Dr. Walensky spoke...
PUBLIC HEALTH
cbslocal.com

Omicron Variant Detected In US

The Omicron variant has now been detected in the United States. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirms it was found in a traveler who returned to California from South Africa last week; CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
182K+
Followers
56K+
Post
103M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy