Washington, DC

Infrastructure law has a mandate for tech to stop drunken drivers

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — In the months after her sister and brother-in-law and their three children died in a January 2019 crash caused by a drunken driver, Rana Abbas Taylor, consumed by grief, traveled to Washington, D.C., to talk to lawmakers about her loss. In the midst of that visit, Stephanie...

News Channel 34

Truck driver shortage signed into law

According to the American Transportation Research Institute, the trucking industry is responsible for 1 out of every 27 jobs in New York State, but finding new drivers is getting more and more difficult.
POLITICS
WEAU-TV 13

Sen. Baldwin says many lives will be saved as Congress mandates new car tech to stop drunk driving

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin says the state’s roads and bridges are crumbling and in need of a boost. “This is an investment in our states and our nation’s infrastructure that is really going to transform us into an economy that can lead in the 21st century,” Baldwin, (D) Wisconsin, said of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
GREEN BAY, WI
wydaily.com

The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Will Deliver for Virginia

STATEWIDE — On Friday, Nov. 19, the U.S. Department of Transportation released state-by-state fact sheets that highlight how the historic Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will deliver for communities across the country by repairing roads and bridges, improving transportation options, building a national network of chargers to accelerate the adoption of EVs, upgrading our nation’s airports and ports, and much more. 
VIRGINIA STATE
advantagenews.com

Study shows deteriorating infrastructure costs Illinois drivers

A study shows deteriorating roads and bridges cost Illinois drivers hundreds of dollars a year. The high costs drivers are paying are a direct result of a combination of what the Federal Highway Administration considers non-acceptable roads and poor bridge decks. As a result, Illinois drivers pay an extra $586...
ILLINOIS STATE
Washington, DC
Government
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
ValleyCentral

Valley tow truckers urging drivers to follow law

HARLINGEN, Texas ( ValleyCentral) – Many people are hitting the road to see their loved ones this Thanksgiving. But with more cars out on the road, there is a risk for more accidents over the holiday. But local tow truck drivers believe many people are ignoring a law that supposed to protect tow truckers when […]
HARLINGEN, TX
Kait 8

Infrastructure law will provide billions to the Mid-South

FULL BRIEFING (CC) 11/4/21: Gov. Hutchinson COVID update for Arkansas, including child vaccinations. FULL NEWS CONFERENCE: Gov. Asa Hutchinson discusses how Arkansas will fight new vaccine mandates from OSHA and CMS. Updated: Nov. 4, 2021 at 4:47 PM CDT. |. From the state Capitol in Little Rock. Superintendent talks expansion...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KSLTV

Infrastructure law includes millions for animal crossings

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Motorists and truckers aren’t the only ones to benefit from the recently signed $1.2 trillion infrastructure law, which includes the largest investment in road and bridges in a generation. The Deseret News reports wildlife will experience a lifesaving benefit if states tap into some $350...
ANIMALS
Journal-News

Infrastructure law expected to boost jobs, economy

The new $1.2 trillion federal infrastructure law is viewed as a boon to the Dayton region and state, bringing jobs and economic development while helping to fix a range of longstanding infrastructure problems, including the Brent Spence Bridge over the Ohio River in Cincinnati. “The passage of the federal infrastructure...
CINCINNATI, OH
wcyb.com

What the federal infrastructure law will fund in our region

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — President Biden has signed his bipartisan $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill into law. A variety of projects in our region are expected to get money but some will be left without funding. Both Tennessee and Virginia will get $6 to 8 billion each for road and bridge...
KINGSPORT, TN
marylandmatters.org

Fellow Governors Praise Hogan for Federal Infrastructure Law

For weeks, Gov. Lawrence J. Hogan Jr. (R) has sought to claim credit for the bipartisan federal infrastructure package that President Biden recently signed into law. On Tuesday, some of his fellow governors — all Democrats — vouched for him. The National Governors Association, which Hogan led from the summer...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Land Line Media

FHWA asks for input on implementation of infrastructure law

The Federal Highway Administration is soliciting suggestions from the public and stakeholders on the best ways to implement the recently passed Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. “The bipartisan infrastructure law can improve infrastructure, the environment, equity and the quality of life for millions of Americans, but to realize its full...
CONGRESS & COURTS
