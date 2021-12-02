Veteran urges Gastonia police to release video of his arrest, dog’s tasing

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — An army veteran is calling for action, urging police to release body camera video of his arrest.

Joshua Rohrer is currently living on the streets.

He showed up in Gaston County court Monday with his new emotional support dog. Rohrer said police traumatized his previous dog.

He said officers shocked the dog with a taser during an arrest in October. The dog died in a crash a few days later.

“It’s very important for public to know that stuff so that this never happens again,” Rohrer said. “I hope that this situation sheds some light on that.”

Gastonia police are conducting an internal investigation of the arrest, but the courts are still moving forward prosecuting Rohrer for panhandling and resisting arrest.

He’s due in court on those charges later in December.

The judge is deciding if he will release the body camera video.

