ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gaston County, NC

Veteran urges Gastonia police to release video of his arrest, dog’s tasing

By Ken Lemon, wsoctv.com
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sqLZ8_0dCKShdX00

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — An army veteran is calling for action, urging police to release body camera video of his arrest.

Joshua Rohrer is currently living on the streets.

He showed up in Gaston County court Monday with his new emotional support dog. Rohrer said police traumatized his previous dog.

[ ALSO READ: Police make arrest in deadly shooting of homeless man’s emotional support dog ]

He said officers shocked the dog with a taser during an arrest in October. The dog died in a crash a few days later.

“It’s very important for public to know that stuff so that this never happens again,” Rohrer said. “I hope that this situation sheds some light on that.”

Gastonia police are conducting an internal investigation of the arrest, but the courts are still moving forward prosecuting Rohrer for panhandling and resisting arrest.

He’s due in court on those charges later in December.

The judge is deciding if he will release the body camera video.

(WATCH BELOW: Pair of veterans hailed as heroes after saving woman from burning home)

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WSOC Charlotte

Police identify man found shot to death in Lincolnton

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — Detectives in Lincoln County are investigating after they found a man shot to death over the weekend. According to the Lincolnton Police Department, officers responded around 9 p.m. on Saturday to a disturbance call at Colonial Village Drive. When they arrived, police found 26-year-old Joey Dean Smith, who had been shot.
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

51-year-old man dies in Albemarle wreck, police say

ALBEMARLE, N.C. — A 51-year-old man died in a wreck Monday morning in Albemarle, police said. [3 charged in deadly Albemarle drive-by shooting from 2018, police say]. The collision at Highway 52 and West Main Street involved a 2020 Jeep Wrangler driven by Mitchell L. Morton and a 2013 Honda Odyssey.
ALBEMARLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Gaston County, NC
Gastonia, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Gastonia, NC
Gaston County, NC
Crime & Safety
WSOC Charlotte

Landscaper sent to prison after fire at neighbor’s York County home

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — A South Carolina landscaper who burned down a neighbor’s home after threatening him for money has been sentenced to 12 years in prison. The Herald reports that Jacob Lee Cabasal, 43, pleaded guilty in York County court to two counts of second-degree arson and harassment before South Carolina Circuit Judge Dan Hall handed down the sentence.
YORK COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#Police#Dog#Shooting#Cox Media Group
WSOC Charlotte

New Hampshire woman arrested after mother’s body found in home nearly 6 months after death

BEDFORD, N.H. — Police in New Hampshire have arrested Kimberly Heller, whom they say lived with her mother’s corpse for months. Bedford police said they went to Heller’s home, which she shared with her mother, with a search warrant and found the body inside. Police said Heller’s mother had not been seen by other family members for several months.
BEDFORD, NH
WSOC Charlotte

Kansas police corral loose camel

BONNER SPRINGS, Kan. — Police officers in Bonner Springs, Kansas, had an unusual assignment Sunday as they tracked down a camel on the loose, KCTV reported. The camel made its way onto a highway and into neighborhoods before it was captured and reunited with its owners, the Kansas City Star reported.
KANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSOC Charlotte

Photo of Santa applying for gun permit causes controversy

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office posted a picture that has caused backlash online. The photo, posted by the sheriff’s Twitter account, shows a bearded man in a red suit sitting at a desk. The photo is accompanied by text reading: “Guess who came in to receive his Concealed Handgun Permit today?” The post includes a Santa Claus emoji.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
WSOC Charlotte

Prosecutor criticizes school over run-up to mass shooting

OXFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — (AP) — The prosecutor overseeing the case against the student accused in last week's deadly Michigan school shooting and who took the rare step of charging his parents left open the possibility Monday that school officials could also face charges, saying "in this case, a lot could have been done different."
PUBLIC SAFETY
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
67K+
Followers
0
Post
0
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy